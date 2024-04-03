LASTMA Sends Warning To Nigerians Over Newly Renovated Third Mainland Bridge

Advertisement

Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) has warned motorists driving on the newly renovated Third Mainland Bridge to maintain approved speed limits.

The Traffic Management Agency noted that the repaired bridge is scintillating and fascinating to drive on without any impediments, hence drivers may be tempted not to observe the speed limit.

The General Manager of the Agency, Olalekan Bakare Oki, gave this warning on Wednesday while addressing officers of the Agency whose purview falls within the Third Mainland Bridge operational areas.

Oki said, “The government has installed state-of-the-art facilities that will aid motorists in navigating the entire bridge to their various destinations within a reasonable travel time.”

Advertisement

He urged motorists to obey every traffic sign and other installed traffic related electronic devices where necessary and keep to the approved speed limit.

“Motorists must be conscious of time and plan their journey ahead to avoid unnecessary over speeding while using the bridge and any other link roads across the state,” Oki added.

He assured the motoring public that the Agency would deploy more men, patrol and recovery vehicles to ensure safety of motorists and timely rescue intervention on the bridge.

Advertisement

The General Manager however cautioned owners/drivers of vehicles to ensure that their vehicles are in good condition before playing the bridge as the Agency would frown at any avoidable obstacles capable of hindering vehicular movements on the flyover.

The Third Mainland Bridge will be opened on the 4th April 2024.