FG Announces Total Closure Of Third Mainland Bridge For 24 Hours

The Federal Government has announced a total closure of the Third Mainland Bridge from Wednesday noon to Thursday afternoon.

The Federal Controller of Works, Lagos, Olukorede Keisha, made this known in a statement made available to journalists in Lagos on Monday.

She stated that both bounds of the carriageways of the bridge would be shut down for 24 hours, adding that the total closure was in continuation of the ongoing rehabilitation works on the bridge.

Keisha also said the total closure was to allow the contractor to execute a major aspect of the ongoing repair works on the bridge.

The statement read: “Consequently, the bridge would not be opened to traffic during this critical 24-hour period. Thus, all road users are advised to use alternative routes during this period.

“Motorists are further advised to cooperate with the traffic management officials deployed to manage traffic and ensure hitch- free movements in order to minimize the discomfort during this critical 24-hours period.

“While thanking the general public for their continued cooperation and understanding, please note that all inconveniences are highly regretted.”

The Lagos State Government also released a notification for the planned total closure of the popular bridge.

The Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, made this known in a release on Monday in Lagos.

“All road users are advised to use alternative routes already provided during this period as the bridge will not be opened to traffic for 24-hours,” he said.