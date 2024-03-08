Third Mainland Bridge Is A ‘Death Trap’ – Nkechi Blessing Cries Out, Sends Warning To Nigerians

Popular Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing Sunday has advised motorists to desist from driving at high speed on the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos.

The thespian revealed that she almost had an accident on the bridge, even though she was not driving at full speed.

She disclosed that one of her friends lost his life on the bridge recently and wondered if the recent reconstruction would be a blessing or a curse to Lagos residents.

Nkechi insisted that the bridge was like a death trap.

The 35-year-old movie star wrote: “I appreciate who ever is in charge of the reconstruction of the 3RD Mainland Bridge, but I can categorically tell you that the new bridge is dangerous, more like a death trap….With my driving experience on that bridge two nights ago, please and please do not drive speed on that bridge, yes it’s a beautiful and smooth bridge now compared to the way it was before, but I almost had an accident two nights ago, not like I was even speeding cus me no sabi drive speed, but my steering almost left my hands while driving…then just last night I lost a good friend on that same bridge, it hurts but What can we call this? A Blessing or a curse? Rest well Akintoye. Please do NOT over SPEED on the new 3rd mainland Bridge Please I am begging you. Untimely death will never be our portion. #Riptoyebeneon.”