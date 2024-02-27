Lagos Announces 24-Hour Total Closure Of Third Mainland Bridge

The Third Mainland Bridge will be completely closed for a whole day in order to give contractors time to complete a significant portion of the bridge repairs.

Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, made the announcement for the Federal Ministry of Works’ closure in a statement on Monday.

Naija News reports that he detailed that from Wednesday, February 28, 2024, at noon to Thursday, February 29, 2024, at noon, both carriageway boundaries will be affected by the closure.

The commissioner informed drivers that the bridge would not be available to traffic for a full day, and suggested that they utilize the alternate routes that were already in place during this time.

In order to minimize disruptions and control traffic, Osiyemi gave drivers the assurance that traffic management officials will be present.

Naija News recalls that repair works have been ongoing on the bridge since January with partial closures for in and outbound traffics.

Meanwhile, the Lagos State Command of the Nigeria Police Force has debunked claims that it sealed the Lagos State office of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in the lead-up to the union’s protest on Monday.

Debunking the claim, spokesperson of the Lagos police command, Benjamin Hundeyin, detailed that the state commissioner of police, Adegoke Fayoade, only visited the union’s secretariat to address protesters.

Naija News reports that Hundeyin was reacting to the rumour and giving reasons for heightened security upgrades in hotspots around Lagos on Monday.

According to Hundeyin, who spoke with newsmen, the police showed up early at the NLC secretariat and other gathering places to make sure the strike organizers had enough security and to stop thugs from taking over their demonstration.