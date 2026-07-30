Why I Can’t Have 100 People In My House Like Before – Davido

Nigerian award-winning singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has cited family responsibilities and a desire to create a more productive environment as reasons for reducing the number of people in his house.

Naija News reports that Davido made this known during an interview with Vibe Magazine on Thursday, saying he could no longer have a large number of people around him now, unlike during the earlier days of his career.

Davido stated his preference for a smaller circle, especially since getting married and becoming more focused on his family and career.

The singer, however, stressed that reducing his entourage did not mean abandoning his friends, noting that he has continued to support people around him by helping them establish businesses and create sources of income.

He said, “Now I live with the kids and my wife. I can’t have 100 people in my house like before.

“It’s not like everybody that used to be around me are not still friends and not… you know. I’ve set everybody up financially.

“If you’re around me, get something to do. What business do you want to do? Oh, you want to open a shop for your wife’s spot? Okay. How much? You take this.”

The Afrobeat star said he also rewards people who bring business opportunities to him, regardless of the size of the deal.

He stated, “If you bring a deal for me, I’ll let you get your 10%. I don’t care if it’s $4m. You get your 10% if you brought the deal.

According to Davido, his approach to his inner circle has also influenced how he records music, revealing that his latest project was created with fewer people involved compared to his earlier years.

He added, “Normally, recorded 10 people in the studio. We’re drinking. You know how it is, like party vibe. But with this record, because of my situation, like I can’t be having 100 people at the crib. When it’s time to work, we got to get to it.”