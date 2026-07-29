I Told Them to Keep Quiet – Zubby Michael Explains Why He Ignored Critics During Davido Meeting

Nollywood actor Zubby Michael has opened up about his admiration for music star Davido, describing him as someone with a kind heart and recalling how excited he was when they first met.

The actor in an interview with Nolly TV said he could not hide his excitement during their first meeting.

According to him, he screamed with joy and recorded videos because he was happy to see the award-winning singer in person.

Naija News reports that Zubby Michael explained that some people around him tried to stop his reaction, telling him to calm down because he was also a celebrity.

However, he said he ignored their comments and insisted that nobody had the right to tell him how to express his feelings.

The actor also maintained that his excitement was genuine, adding that his admiration for Davido comes from his belief that the singer has a good heart.

He said in the interview: “I love Davido so much. He has a good heart. The first time I met him, I was screaming and making videos. People told me to calm down because I’m also a superstar, but I told them to keep quiet. They can’t tell me how to react.”