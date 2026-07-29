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I Told Them to Keep Quiet – Zubby Michael Explains Why He Ignored Critics During Davido Meeting

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By Doris Ijeoma Israel
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Key Takeaways

  • Nollywood actor Zubby Michael said he ignored people who told him to calm down when he met Davido, insisting nobody can control his reaction.
  • Speaking in an interview with Nolly TV, Zubby Michael said he screamed with joy and recorded videos because he was excited seeing Davido in person.
  • Zubby Michael said his admiration for the award-winning singer comes from his belief that Davido has a kind heart, and he called his excitement genuine.

Nollywood actor Zubby Michael has opened up about his admiration for music star Davido, describing him as someone with a kind heart and recalling how excited he was when they first met.

The actor in an interview with Nolly TV said he could not hide his excitement during their first meeting.

According to him, he screamed with joy and recorded videos because he was happy to see the award-winning singer in person.

Naija News reports that Zubby Michael explained that some people around him tried to stop his reaction, telling him to calm down because he was also a celebrity.

However, he said he ignored their comments and insisted that nobody had the right to tell him how to express his feelings.

The actor also maintained that his excitement was genuine, adding that his admiration for Davido comes from his belief that the singer has a good heart.

He said in the interview: “I love Davido so much. He has a good heart. The first time I met him, I was screaming and making videos. People told me to calm down because I’m also a superstar, but I told them to keep quiet. They can’t tell me how to react.”

Author:

Doris Ijeoma Israel
Doris Ijeoma Israel

Doris Ijeoma Israel is an entertainment journalist and a graduate of the Nigerian Institute of Journalism, Lagos. She covers stories in film, music, and celebrity culture. Contact her via [email protected]

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