Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Thursday, 30th July, 2026

Good morning Nigeria. Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Thursday, 30th July, 2026.

The Osun State Police Command has arrested the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Teslim Igbalaye, and five others during an operation linked to an investigation into alleged vote-buying and other suspected criminal activities in Osogbo.

Naija News reports that the command disclosed this in a statement issued on Wednesday by its spokesperson, DSP Abiodun Ojelabi, on behalf of the Commissioner of Police, Ibrahim Gotan.

According to the police, the operation followed intelligence reports about the activities of a suspected criminal gang in the Oroki Estate area of the state capital.

The command said operatives raided a residential property allegedly linked to the SSG while searching for a suspect identified as Abiodun Arowomole, popularly known as “Ashipa,” who is on the police watch list over alleged involvement in serious crimes, including murder.

According to the statement, officers recovered ₦4,810,500 in cash, a Dynabook laptop, a photocopy machine, a printer, two Permanent Voter Cards and a voter register covering Wards 1 to 15.

The police added that all the recovered items had been secured for forensic examination as investigations continued.

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, has approved the appointment of General Officers Commanding (GOCs) to the newly established Nigerian Army Divisions.

Naija News reports that the appointments follow the approval by President Bola Tinubu for the establishment of four additional Divisions.

A statement on Wednesday by the Acting Director, Army Public Relations, Colonel Appolonia Anele, said the landmark development forms part of ongoing efforts to strengthen the Nigerian Army’s force structure, expand its operational footprint, enhance command and control, as well as improve the Service’s capacity to effectively respond to Nigeria’s evolving security challenges.

Anele explained that to provide effective leadership for the new formations, the COAS has approved the appointment of seasoned senior officers as General Officers Commanding.

The statement added that in order to strengthen the newly established divisions, three new brigades were equally activated.

The presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Atiku Abubakar, has urged President Bola Tinubu to focus on addressing what he described as the failures of his administration instead of engaging in political rhetoric ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Atiku, in a statement issued on Wednesday by his Senior Special Assistant on Public Communication, Phrank Shaibu, was reacting to the President’s recent declaration that he would “wrestle his opponents to the finish.”

Naija News reports that President Tinubu made the submission on Tuesday when he hosted Catholic Bishops who visited him at the State House in Abuja.

The former Vice President described the remark as “the lamentation of a drowning man” and accused the President of attempting to divert attention from what he called an “abysmal record in office.”

According to Atiku, it was troubling that the President made the statement in response to an appeal by the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Nigeria for credible, transparent and peaceful elections.

He said Tinubu’s response reflected “aloofness” and a lack of the courtesy, humility and decorum expected of a President during an engagement with one of the country’s respected moral institutions.

Rather than reassuring Nigerians of his commitment to electoral integrity, Atiku said, the President chose “bravado over statesmanship.”

The Department of State Services (DSS) on Wednesday arraigned five men over their alleged involvement in the May 15 abduction of pupils and teachers in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State and the subsequent killing of two victims.

Naija News reports that the defendants, who were alleged to be members of the Jama’atu Ansarul Muslimina fi-Biladis Sudan, otherwise known as Ansaru, are Mahmud Muhammad, also known as Abu Bara’a or Abbas Mukhtar; Abubakar Abbas, also known as Isah Adam or Mallam Mahmuda Al-Nigeri; Abdulrazak Umar, also known as Abu Khalifa or Abu Khalid; Yunusa Musa, also known as Abu Yunusa Bin Musa; and Shamsu Adamu Sani, also known as Abu Itisar.

They were arraigned before Justice Salim Ibrahim on a six-count charge bordering on conspiracy, kidnapping, killings, aiding terrorism and withholding information from security agencies.

In the first count, the DSS alleged that Muhammad and Abbas directed their foot soldiers, including Umar, Musa and Sani, to kidnap and kill people across the country in the event of their arrest.

The prosecution claimed that the alleged directive was intended to pressure the Federal Government into meeting the group’s demands.

The agency further alleged in the second count that the abduction of the pupils and teachers in Oriire and the killing of two victims were carried out in furtherance of the order allegedly issued by Muhammad and Abbas between 2025 and 2026.

The House of Representatives ad hoc committee investigating the activities of the disputed Presidential Foreign Intervention Promotion Council (PFIPC) has declared the appointment letter presented by its self-styled Director-General, Adeniyi Adeyemi, as forged.

Naija News reports that the Chairman of the committee, Yusuf Gagdi, disclosed this on Wednesday when the panel continued its investigation in Abuja.

According to him, findings from several government agencies showed that both the appointment letter and the law allegedly establishing the council were not genuine.

“It was established that the so-called letter of appointment was fake, confirmed by different agencies, and the Act presented to the Head of Service was equally fake, forged by the DG; it was established,” Gagdi said.

The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Didi Esther Walson-Jack, appeared before the committee for the second time in compliance with its summons.

Gagdi said Walson-Jack also acknowledged before the panel that the documents submitted by Adeyemi were not authentic.

The lawmaker representing Edo North Senatorial District, Senator Adams Oshiomhole, has accused the Minister of Works, David Umahi, of neglecting critical federal roads in Edo and Delta states.

Speaking during plenary on Wednesday, the former Edo State governor urged the Senate to intervene and ensure a more equitable distribution of road infrastructure projects across the country.

Oshiomhole expressed concern over the condition of major highways linking communities in Edo and Delta, despite the Federal Government’s approval of several new road projects across the country.

He argued that rehabilitating existing roads that have deteriorated should take precedence over embarking on new projects.

Naija News reports that the senator identified the Benin-Warri, Benin-Asaba, Benin-Auchi and Auchi-Okene roads as some of the critical routes requiring urgent attention, saying commuters and motorists continue to face severe difficulties using them.

He further alleged that the Ministry of Works under Umahi’s leadership had repeatedly failed to make budgetary provisions for road projects affecting Edo and Delta states, claiming that some interventions were only implemented following directives from President Bola Tinubu.

Ghanaian dancehall singer Shatta Wale has revealed that rumours allegedly spread by some former artistes under his label affected his relationship with Nigerian Grammy-winning singer Burna Boy.

Naija News reports that the musician, whose real name is Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jr., shared the details during an appearance on The Honest Bunch Podcast, where he spoke about the events that caused tension between him and Burna Boy.

Shatta Wale said the problem started after he ended his working relationship with about five to seven artistes he had previously signed.

He explained that the decision was made because managing them had become difficult.

The singer claimed that after their exit, the former associates allegedly reached out to some important people in his life and made false claims about him in an attempt to damage his relationships.

He said some wealthy individuals close to him were also contacted with allegations involving their wives, but they rejected the claims and warned against spreading such accusations.

According to Shatta Wale, Burna Boy was also approached with a similar allegation involving a woman the Nigerian singer had brought to Ghana.

Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, has approved financial assistance for veteran Nollywood actress Ngozi Nwosu to help support her ongoing medical treatment.

Naija News reports that the support was made public by the Senior Special Assistant to the governor on Tourism and Entertainment, Justice Okechukwu Martins, popularly known as JMartins, who said the governor responded after learning about the actress’s health condition.

The assistance covers the first stage of the actress’s medical expenses, while more support is still needed to help her complete her treatment and receive proper medical care.

JMartins thanked Governor Otti for the quick response and called on well-meaning Nigerians and members of the public to also support the actress as she continues her recovery process.

He said the governor’s intervention was aimed at reducing the financial pressure associated with Nwosu’s treatment and ensuring she gets the attention she needs.

The Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) President, Gianni Infantino, has offered up to $40 million (£30m) to the world football governing body’s 211 member associations that support his controversial proposal to sell minority stakes in some of FIFA’s biggest competitions.

According to a five-page letter made public on Wednesday, member associations that approve the proposal by September 19 will be eligible to receive an initial $20m (£15m) from January 1, 2027.

A further $20m is expected to be made available later, taking the total potential payment to each eligible member association to $40m.

The proposal has already generated strong opposition from several football organisations, which have raised concerns about the process and the possible influence of private investors on the future of the sport.

Under the proposal, FIFA would create a new commercial subsidiary known as FIFA Forward Enterprise.

The company would be responsible for managing some of FIFA’s biggest competitions, including the men’s World Cup, the Women’s World Cup and the Club World Cup.

External investors would then be allowed to buy minority stakes in the new company.

Infantino said the plan could generate as much as $10bn (£7.52bn), which he said could be used to increase funding for football development across the world.

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has confirmed that the suspect arrested over the theft of cash belonging to Super Falcons players during their stay in Casablanca, Morocco, has been sentenced to six months in prison.

The theft occurred at the team’s hotel on the final day of their training camp in Casablanca before they travelled to Rabat for their opening Group C fixture at the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

Naija News reports that the Super Falcons midfielder Esther Okoronkwo had earlier revealed on social media that she, goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie, defender Michelle Alozie and captain Rasheedat Ajibade were among the players whose money was stolen from their hotel rooms.

Okoronkwo disclosed that more than $1,000 was taken during the incident. She also criticised the hotel management, accusing it of failing to respond adequately after the players reported the theft.

Her comments sparked racist abuse and online attacks from some Moroccan social media users, drawing criticism from football fans and stakeholders.

That’s the top Nigerian newspaper headlines for today. Read more Nigerian news on Naija News. See you again tomorrow.