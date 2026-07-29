Police Arrest Osun SSG, Five Others Over Alleged Vote-Buying Probe

The Osun State Police Command has arrested the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Teslim Igbalaye, and five others during an operation linked to an investigation into alleged vote-buying and other suspected criminal activities in Osogbo.

Naija News reports that the command disclosed this in a statement issued on Wednesday by its spokesperson, DSP Abiodun Ojelabi, on behalf of the Commissioner of Police, Ibrahim Gotan.

According to the police, the operation followed intelligence reports about the activities of a suspected criminal gang in the Oroki Estate area of the state capital.

The command said operatives raided a residential property allegedly linked to the SSG while searching for a suspect identified as Abiodun Arowomole, popularly known as “Ashipa,” who is on the police watch list over alleged involvement in serious crimes, including murder.

According to the statement, officers recovered ₦4,810,500 in cash, a Dynabook laptop, a photocopy machine, a printer, two Permanent Voter Cards and a voter register covering Wards 1 to 15.

The police added that all the recovered items had been secured for forensic examination as investigations continued.

The command confirmed that Igbalaye, 47, was arrested alongside Akande Taiwo, 60; Oladele Abiodun, 38; Adeyemo Lukman, 45; Olaoye Muftau, 50; and Aderemi Musliu, 40.

According to the police, the six suspects were found within the premises during the operation and were taken into custody.

The statement noted that the recovery of cash and electoral materials had widened the scope of the investigation.

“The recovery of the cash and the register containing voters’ details raises serious concerns regarding possible electoral offences and other criminal activities,” the command stated.

Police Probe Alleged Electoral Act Violations

The police said investigators were examining possible offences under the Electoral Act 2022, including allegations of voter bribery through the distribution of money or other inducements to influence voting.

The command added that detectives were also investigating possible criminal conspiracy as well as allegations of harbouring or concealing a wanted suspect.

It noted that additional offences could emerge depending on the outcome of forensic analysis and other evidence obtained during the investigation.

“The Osun State Police Command wishes to emphasise that these are serious allegations with far-reaching implications for public security, the administration of justice, and the credibility of the democratic process,” the statement added.

The command assured residents that investigations were being intensified to identify everyone connected with the recovered exhibits, establish the source and intended use of the funds, and determine the full extent of the alleged criminal enterprise.

“I wish to assure the good people of Osun State that the Nigeria Police Force remains steadfast in its constitutional responsibility to enforce the law without fear or favour, affection or ill will.

“No individual, irrespective of social status, political affiliation or public office, is above the law. Any person found culpable at the conclusion of investigations will be prosecuted in accordance with the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and all applicable laws,” Gotan said.