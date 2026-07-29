Otti Approves Financial Support For Ailing Nollywood Actress Ngozi Nwosu

Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, has approved financial assistance for veteran Nollywood actress Ngozi Nwosu to help support her ongoing medical treatment.

Naija News reports that the support was made public by the Senior Special Assistant to the governor on Tourism and Entertainment, Justice Okechukwu Martins, popularly known as JMartins, who said the governor responded after learning about the actress’s health condition.

The assistance covers the first stage of the actress’s medical expenses, while more support is still needed to help her complete her treatment and receive proper medical care.

JMartins thanked Governor Otti for the quick response and called on well-meaning Nigerians and members of the public to also support the actress as she continues her recovery process.

He said the governor’s intervention was aimed at reducing the financial pressure associated with Nwosu’s treatment and ensuring she gets the attention she needs.

He wrote: “His Excellency @alexottiofr have just stepped in on the health issues of our Nollywood legendary actress Mrs ngozi nwosu to approve the first part of our medical bills.

“While we sincerely appreciate His Excellency, we still appeal to kind hearted Nigerians to please support her in any way possible you can.

“On behalf of the creative industry, we all Thank you immensely My leader.”