DSS Arraigns Five Alleged Ansaru Members Over Oyo School Abduction

The Department of State Services (DSS) on Wednesday arraigned five men over their alleged involvement in the May 15 abduction of pupils and teachers in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State and the subsequent killing of two victims.

Naija News reports that the defendants, who were alleged to be members of the Jama’atu Ansarul Muslimina fi-Biladis Sudan, otherwise known as Ansaru, are Mahmud Muhammad, also known as Abu Bara’a or Abbas Mukhtar; Abubakar Abbas, also known as Isah Adam or Mallam Mahmuda Al-Nigeri; Abdulrazak Umar, also known as Abu Khalifa or Abu Khalid; Yunusa Musa, also known as Abu Yunusa Bin Musa; and Shamsu Adamu Sani, also known as Abu Itisar.

They were arraigned before Justice Salim Ibrahim on a six-count charge bordering on conspiracy, kidnapping, killings, aiding terrorism and withholding information from security agencies.

In the first count, the DSS alleged that Muhammad and Abbas directed their foot soldiers, including Umar, Musa and Sani, to kidnap and kill people across the country in the event of their arrest.

The prosecution claimed that the alleged directive was intended to pressure the Federal Government into meeting the group’s demands.

The agency further alleged in the second count that the abduction of the pupils and teachers in Oriire and the killing of two victims were carried out in furtherance of the order allegedly issued by Muhammad and Abbas between 2025 and 2026.

In another count, the five defendants were accused of withholding information about the kidnapping and killings and failing to report the incidents to any law enforcement or security agency.

The DSS also alleged that Umar, Musa and Sani conspired with Muhammad, Abbas and other leaders of Ansaru between January and May 2026 to carry out the abduction and killings.

Umar, Musa and Sani were further accused of aiding Muhammad, Abbas and other members of the group in executing the alleged attack.

The prosecution also accused the three men of concealing information about the incident and refusing to alert security authorities

The defendants pleaded not guilty to all six counts after the charges were read to them.

Following their pleas, the prosecuting counsel, Dr Caliatus Eze, asked the court to remand them in the protective custody of the DSS pending trial.

Justice Ibrahim granted the request and ordered that the defendants remain in DSS custody.

The judge, however, directed that they should be allowed unhindered access to their lawyers and two members of their immediate families.

He also ordered that they be provided with adequate medical care while in custody. The case was adjourned until September 25 for the commencement of trial.

Counts in the charge, marked: FHC/ABJ/CR/438/2026 read:

“That you Mahmud Muhammad (aka Abu Bara’a, Abbas Mukhtar) and Abubakar Abbas (aka Isah Adam, Mallam Mahmuda Al-Nigeri), adults, males, sometime between 2025 and 2026, within the jurisdiction of this honourable court, did order your foot soldiers of Jama’‘atu Ansarul Muslimina fi-Biladis Sudan (ANSARU) terrorist group including Abdulrazak Umar (aka Abu Khalifa/Abu Khalid), Yunusa Musa (aka Abu Yunusa Bin Musa) and Shamsu Adamu Sani (aka Abu Itisar), that in the event of your arrest by the government, to kidnap and kill victims in different parts of the country in order to compel the government to accede to your demands and in obedience to your order, your foot soldiers and cohorts, including the ones mentioned above, on 15th May, 2026 did kidnap some pupils and teachers of Community Grammar School, Baptist Nursery/Primary School, and L.A. Primary School, Orire LGA, Oyo State, numbering about 46 victims, and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 24 of Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022 and punishable under Section 24(2)(b) of the same Act.

“That you Mahmud Muhammad (aka Abu Bara’a, Abbas Mukhtar) and Abubakar Abbas (aka Isah Adam, Mallam Mahmuda Al-Nigeri), adults, males, sometime between 2025 and 2026, within the jurisdiction of this honourable court, in furtherance of your order stated above, foot soldiers and cohorts of Jama‘atu Ansarul Muslimina fi-Biladis Sudan (ANSARU) terrorist group, including Abdulrazak Umar (aka Abu Khalifa/ Abu Khalid), Yunusa Musa (aka Abu Yunusa Bin Musa) and Shamsu Adamu Sani (aka Abu Itisar), after above kidnap on 15th May, 2026 at Orire LGA, Oyo State, did cause the death two (2) persons, Michael Oyedokun and Deacon John Olaleye, by decapitating them and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 2(3)(g) of Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022 and punishable under Section 24(2) of the same Act.

“That you, Mahmud Muhammad (aka Abu Bara‘a, Abbas Mukhtar) and Abubakar Abbas (aka Isah Adam, Mallam Mahmuda_ Al-Nigeri), Abdulrazak Umar (aka Abu Khalifa/ Abu Khalid), Yunusa Musa (aka Abu Yunusa Bin Musa) and Shamsu Adamu Sani (aka Abu Itisar), adults, males, sometime between 2025 and 2026, within the jurisdiction of this honourable court, did knowingly conceal information about an imminent acts of terrorism by Jama’atu Ansarul Muslimina fi-Biladis Sudan (ANSARU) terrorist group which led to the 15th May, 2026 kidnap of about forty-six (46) persons and killing of two (2) persons, Michael Oyedokun and Deacon John Olaleye, knowing the information to be of material assistance in apprehending and preventing the commission of acts of terrorism, but failed to disclose the information to any Law Enforcement or Security Officer, and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 16(1) of Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022.

“That you, Abdulrazak Umar (aka Abu Khalifa/ Abu Khalid), Yunusa Musa (aka Abu Yunusa Bin Musa) and Shamsu Adamu Sani (aka Abu Itisar), adults, sometime between January and May, 2026, at Suleja LGA, Niger State, within the jurisdiction of this honourable court, committed an offence when you conspired with Muhammed Sani, Jibril Mohammed, Ibrahim Khabab, Mahmud Muhammad (aka Abu Bara’a, Abbas Mukhtar), Abubakar Abbas (aka Isah Adam, Mallam Mahmuda Al-Nigeri) and others at large, to kidnap school children and teachers in Orire LGA, Oyo State. You thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 26(1) of the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022 and punishable under the same section of the Act.

“That you, Abdulrazak Umar (aka Abu Khalifa/ Abu Khalid), Yunusa Musa (aka Abu Yunusa Bin Musa) and Shamsu Adamu Sani (aka Abu Itisar), adults, sometime between January and May, 2026, at Suleja LGA, Niger State, within the jurisdiction of this honourable court, committed an offence when you aided Muhammed Sani, Jibril Mohammed, Ibrahim Khabab, Mahmud Muhammad (aka Abu Bara’a, Abbas Mukhtar), Abubakar Abbas (aka Isah Adam, Mallam Mahmuda Al-Nigeri) in the kidnap of school children and teachers in Orire LGA, Oyo State and thereby commited an offence contrary to Section 26(2) of the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022 and punishable under Section 26(3) of the Act.

“That you, Abdulrazak Umar (aka Abu Khalifa/ Abu Khalid), Yunusa Musa (aka Abu Yunusa Bin Musa) and Shamsu Adamu Sani (aka Abu Itisar), adults, sometime between January and May, 2026, at Suleja LGA, Niger State, within the jurisdiction of this honourable court, committed an offence when you knowingly concealed information about an imminent acts of terrorism by Jama‘atu Ansarul Muslimina fi-Biladis Sudan (ANSARU) terrorist group which led to the 15th May, 2026 kidnap of about forty-six (46) persons and killing of two (2) persons, Michael Oyedokun and Deacon John Olaleye, knowing the information to be of material assistance in apprehending and preventing the commission of acts of terrorism, but failed to disclose the information to any Law Enforcement or Security Officer, and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 16(1) of Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022.”