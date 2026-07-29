They Told Burna Boy I Slept With ‘His Woman’ – Shatta Wale Speaks On Fallout With Singer 

Ghanaian dancehall singer Shatta Wale has revealed that rumours allegedly spread by some former artistes under his label affected his relationship with Nigerian Grammy-winning singer Burna Boy.

Naija News reports that the musician, whose real name is Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jr., shared the details during an appearance on The Honest Bunch Podcast, where he spoke about the events that caused tension between him and Burna Boy.

Shatta Wale said the problem started after he ended his working relationship with about five to seven artistes he had previously signed.

He explained that the decision was made because managing them had become difficult.

The singer claimed that after their exit, the former associates allegedly reached out to some important people in his life and made false claims about him in an attempt to damage his relationships.

He said some wealthy individuals close to him were also contacted with allegations involving their wives, but they rejected the claims and warned against spreading such accusations.

According to Shatta Wale, Burna Boy was also approached with a similar allegation involving a woman the Nigerian singer had brought to Ghana.

He said: “The issue began after I parted ways with about five to seven artistes I had previously signed. They had become difficult to manage. Those former associates were calling important people in my life with false accusations.

“They told Burna Boy that I was involved with the woman he brought to Ghana. I was disappointed that he believed the allegation without speaking to me first. I have always supported Burna Boy and wanted to celebrate his success. I became worried when he stopped responding to my calls and messages.”