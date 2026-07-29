Reps Panel Declares PFIPC DG’s Appointment Letter Fake

The House of Representatives ad hoc committee investigating the activities of the disputed Presidential Foreign Intervention Promotion Council (PFIPC) has declared the appointment letter presented by its self-styled Director-General, Adeniyi Adeyemi, as forged.

Naija News reports that the Chairman of the committee, Yusuf Gagdi, disclosed this on Wednesday when the panel continued its investigation in Abuja.

According to him, findings from several government agencies showed that both the appointment letter and the law allegedly establishing the council were not genuine.

“It was established that the so-called letter of appointment was fake, confirmed by different agencies, and the Act presented to the Head of Service was equally fake, forged by the DG; it was established,” Gagdi said.

The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Didi Esther Walson-Jack, appeared before the committee for the second time in compliance with its summons.

Gagdi said Walson-Jack also acknowledged before the panel that the documents submitted by Adeyemi were not authentic.

Her appearance followed an earlier invitation by the committee for her to make final submissions on the circumstances surrounding the purported council’s recognition and operations.

Also at the hearing were Deputy Commissioner of Police Olufemi Akinola and Assistant Commissioner of Police Bashir Abdullahi, who represented the Inspector-General of Police.

Adeyemi, however, did not appear before the lawmakers despite an earlier directive that he should be produced for questioning.

The committee had on Monday described the establishment and operation of the purported council as a serious breach and directed the Inspector-General of Police to produce Adeyemi within 48 hours.

The lawmakers said his testimony was necessary to explain how the council allegedly secured official recognition and processed government correspondence despite questions over its legal status.