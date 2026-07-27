Reps Order IGP To Produce PFIPC ‘DG’ Adeyemi Within 48 Hours

The House of Representatives committee investigating the operations of the controversial Presidential Foreign Investment Promotion Council (PFIPC) has directed the Inspector-General of Police, Olatunji Disu, to produce the self-acclaimed Director-General of the organisation, Adeniyi Adeyemi, before it on Wednesday.

Naija News reports that the directive was issued on Monday during the committee’s resumed investigative hearing at the National Assembly Complex in Abuja.

Representing the Inspector-General of Police, an Assistant Commissioner of Police, Bashir Abdullahi, appeared before the committee and was directed to ensure Adeniyi’s appearance before the lawmakers by noon on Wednesday.

The committee is investigating how the PFIPC allegedly secured office accommodation at Phase III of the Federal Secretariat Complex in Abuja and received a budgetary allocation of ₦1.32 billion in the 2026 Appropriation Act, despite allegedly not being legally established.

The latest directive followed the police confirmation of key aspects of its criminal investigation into allegations against Adeniyi.

The police said it had received petitions, including one from the Office of the Chief of Staff to the President, alleging that Adeniyi falsely presented himself as the Director-General of both the Presidential Economic Advisory Council and the PFIPC.

The committee chairman, Yusuf Gagdi, said Adeniyi’s appearance was necessary because of the seriousness of the allegations and the institutions whose names had been mentioned.

He said, “This committee clearly needs the suspected DG to appear before this committee. People’s names are involved. People’s integrity are involved. Institutional names are involved. Institutional integrity is involved.

“It is not an option now. We will need him here to confirm some documents to us in such a way that will not undermine our investigation to enable us to submit our report on time.”

The committee subsequently directed its clerk to formally communicate its resolution to the Inspector-General of Police.

Gagdi declared, “The committee hereby resolves that the Inspector-General of Police of the Federal Republic of Nigeria do kindly present Mr Adeyemi on Wednesday by 12 noon. That is the ruling of the committee.”

Earlier, ACP Abdullahi told the lawmakers that the police investigation into the matter was still ongoing but confirmed that an eight-count charge had already been filed against Adeniyi before the Federal High Court.

He said, “The Nigerian Police Force investigated part of this case late last year and filed eight-count charges before a Federal High Court. The case is ongoing.”

The police officer disclosed that Adeniyi had been arrested and arraigned but warned that public disclosure of certain details could affect the ongoing investigation and court proceedings.

“We don’t want to say things that are under investigation. It is definitely going to prejudice the ongoing investigation and make people have opinions that may prejudge the outcome of an investigation or judicial decision,” Abdullahi stated.

Despite the police’s reservations, the committee sought confirmation of some documentary evidence already in its possession.

The police confirmed that the Office of the Chief of Staff to the President had, on October 17, 2025, petitioned security agencies over allegations against Adeniyi.

The petition reportedly led to investigations that resulted in criminal charges bordering on conspiracy and fraud.

The police also confirmed receiving another petition alleging that Adeniyi falsely presented himself as the Director-General of both the Presidential Economic Advisory Council and the PFIPC.

According to the police, the petition alleged that Adeniyi used the purported office to obtain accommodation within the Federal Secretariat.

He was also accused of seeking approval to recruit about 300 personnel, attempting to secure a $1.3bn allocation in the 2026 Appropriation Act for the alleged non-existent agency and planning to organise a World Investment Summit under the platform of the purported council.

A major development at the hearing occurred when the committee compared signatures on documents allegedly issued by the Office of the Chief of Staff to the President with signatures on authentic official correspondence obtained by the police.

When asked whether the signatures matched, the police witness responded, “They are not the same.”

The committee said the discrepancy raised concerns that some official State House documents may have been forged.

Gagdi further questioned the scope of the alleged forgery, saying, “So, it is not only a letter that was suspected to be forged? We are dealing with documents that include what is said to be a forged Act of the National Assembly in an attempt to establish a fake agency.”

29 Documents Allegedly Forged

Gagdi disclosed that investigators had identified about 29 allegedly forged documents.

He said the documents included purported approvals from the State House, the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, the Ministry of Finance and other government institutions.

According to him, representatives of several of the affected agencies had appeared before the committee and disowned the documents attributed to their offices.

The committee chairman, however, said the lawmakers had deliberately avoided forcing the police to disclose information that could compromise its criminal investigation.

“We are avoiding a situation whereby they will be pushed to make statements that will undermine their ongoing investigation,” he added.

Gagdi assured that the House committee would continue its investigation independently, adding that its final report could recommend further action by relevant security agencies.