FIFA Offers Member Nations $40 Million To Back Controversial Investment Plan

The Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) President, Gianni Infantino, has offered up to $40 million (£30m) to the world football governing body’s 211 member associations that support his controversial proposal to sell minority stakes in some of FIFA’s biggest competitions.

According to a five-page letter made public on Wednesday, member associations that approve the proposal by September 19 will be eligible to receive an initial $20m (£15m) from January 1, 2027.

A further $20m is expected to be made available later, taking the total potential payment to each eligible member association to $40m.

The proposal has already generated strong opposition from several football organisations, which have raised concerns about the process and the possible influence of private investors on the future of the sport.

Under the proposal, FIFA would create a new commercial subsidiary known as FIFA Forward Enterprise.

The company would be responsible for managing some of FIFA’s biggest competitions, including the men’s World Cup, the Women’s World Cup and the Club World Cup.

External investors would then be allowed to buy minority stakes in the new company.

Infantino said the plan could generate as much as $10bn (£7.52bn), which he said could be used to increase funding for football development across the world.

“It is my duty and responsibility as FIFA president to present such game-changing opportunities to you, our members,” Infantino wrote in the letter.

“It is equally my duty and responsibility to ensure such proposals are sufficiently complete and feasible, replete with substantiated figures and clear terms to assist you in the decision-making process.”

FIFA said the initial funding for the payments to member associations would come from “liquidating a minority portion” of its stake in FIFA Forward Enterprise.

The plan has, however, been met with criticism from football authorities, with opponents questioning the transparency of the process and the potential role of private investors in major international competitions.

The Football Association in England said it was not consulted before the proposal was made public.

An FA spokeswoman said the organisation had been given no meaningful information about the plan or the conditions attached to it.

“We were completely unaware of this proposal and have no substantive details, including what the proposition actually is and what conditions are attached,” the spokeswoman said.

She added, “Based on the limited information, we are deeply concerned about the lack of process and governance to get to this point, and the apparent substance and principles involved.

“When the proposal is shared fully and transparently now promised by FIFA, we will make our views clear and comment further.”

Naija News reports that the latest development comes less than a day after FIFA’s proposal triggered widespread criticism from football authorities across Europe, Asia and North America.

Opponents of the plan have warned that allowing outside investors to acquire stakes in FIFA’s major competitions could significantly change the governance and commercial structure of world football.

The proposal has also raised questions about how decisions concerning FIFA’s most valuable competitions would be made in the future and the extent of influence investors could have.

UEFA’s 55 member associations are expected to hold an emergency meeting later this week to discuss the proposal.

The meeting is expected to provide European football associations with an opportunity to examine the details of FIFA’s plan and determine their position on the proposed sale of minority stakes in the governing body’s major competitions.

With FIFA seeking approval from its 211 member associations by September 19, the proposal is likely to remain a major subject of debate in world football in the coming weeks.