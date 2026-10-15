UEFA Names Champions League Team Of The Week After Matchday 2

UEFA has named its Team of the Week for Matchday 2 of the 2026/27 Champions League, with Bradley Barcola earning top recognition after scoring a hat-trick in Liverpool’s 6-3 away win over LASK.

The European football governing body announced the selection on its 𝕏 account earlier today, October 15, following a record-breaking round that produced 78 goals in 18 matches.

Barcola also claimed the Player of the Week award after his clinical display, which helped Liverpool secure an emphatic victory. Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane, Barcelona winger Lamine Yamal and Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Vitinha also earned places in the XI after impressive performances.

Vitinha featured prominently in PSG’s 4-2 win over Manchester City, while Sabah goalkeeper Stas Pokatilov received recognition after keeping a clean sheet in a historic win for the Azerbaijani club.

The official selection, chosen by the UEFA Technical Observer Group and presented by Hyundai, features Pokatilov in goal.

Maximiliano Araújo of Sporting CP, Falchener of Viking FK, Stuttgart’s Jeff Chabot and Fredrik Sjøvold of Bodø/Glimt make up the defence.

Aston Villa’s Manzambi and Vitinha occupy the midfield positions, while Barcola, Kane, Club Brugge forward Nicolò Tresoldi and Yamal complete the attack.

Other notable results from Matchday 2 included Aston Villa’s 6-0 demolition of Fenerbahçe, Real Madrid’s dramatic 4-3 comeback victory away to Roma and Club Brugge’s 4-3 win over Inter Milan.