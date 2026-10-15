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UEFA Names Champions League Team Of The Week After Matchday 2

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By Ernest Victor
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Champions League banner.
Champions League banner.

Key Takeaways

  • UEFA picked Bradley Barcola in its 2026/27 Champions League Matchday two Team of the Week after his hat-trick in Liverpool’s six-three away win over LASK.
  • UEFA announced the XI on its 𝕏 account on October 15, after a record round that produced 78 goals in 18 matches, with Barcola also winning Player of the Week.
  • UEFA Technical Observer Group’s Hyundai-presented lineup includes Sabah goalkeeper Stas Pokatilov, plus Harry Kane, Lamine Yamal and Vitinha after strong Matchday two displays.

UEFA has named its Team of the Week for Matchday 2 of the 2026/27 Champions League, with Bradley Barcola earning top recognition after scoring a hat-trick in Liverpool’s 6-3 away win over LASK.

The European football governing body announced the selection on its 𝕏 account earlier today, October 15, following a record-breaking round that produced 78 goals in 18 matches.

Barcola also claimed the Player of the Week award after his clinical display, which helped Liverpool secure an emphatic victory. Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane, Barcelona winger Lamine Yamal and Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Vitinha also earned places in the XI after impressive performances.

Vitinha featured prominently in PSG’s 4-2 win over Manchester City, while Sabah goalkeeper Stas Pokatilov received recognition after keeping a clean sheet in a historic win for the Azerbaijani club.

The official selection, chosen by the UEFA Technical Observer Group and presented by Hyundai, features Pokatilov in goal.

Maximiliano Araújo of Sporting CP, Falchener of Viking FK, Stuttgart’s Jeff Chabot and Fredrik Sjøvold of Bodø/Glimt make up the defence.

2026-2027 UEFA Champions League Matchday 2 Team Of The Week
2026-2027 UEFA Champions League Matchday 2 Team Of The Week

Aston Villa’s Manzambi and Vitinha occupy the midfield positions, while Barcola, Kane, Club Brugge forward Nicolò Tresoldi and Yamal complete the attack.

Other notable results from Matchday 2 included Aston Villa’s 6-0 demolition of Fenerbahçe, Real Madrid’s dramatic 4-3 comeback victory away to Roma and Club Brugge’s 4-3 win over Inter Milan.

Author:

Ernest Victor
Ernest Victor

Victor Ernest Osong is a passionate communicator, teacher, poet, well-trained journalist, creative strategist, purpose-driven storyteller, and realist. With a strong foundation in writing, editing, content development, and leadership, he specializes in shaping narratives that inform, inspire, and ignite action. Email: ernestvictor@naijanews.com

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