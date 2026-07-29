NFF Confirms Six-Month Jail Term For Suspect In Super Falcons Hotel Theft

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has confirmed that the suspect arrested over the theft of cash belonging to Super Falcons players during their stay in Casablanca, Morocco, has been sentenced to six months in prison.

The theft occurred at the team’s hotel on the final day of their training camp in Casablanca before they travelled to Rabat for their opening Group C fixture at the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

Naija News reports that the Super Falcons midfielder Esther Okoronkwo had earlier revealed on social media that she, goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie, defender Michelle Alozie and captain Rasheedat Ajibade were among the players whose money was stolen from their hotel rooms.

Okoronkwo disclosed that more than $1,000 was taken during the incident. She also criticised the hotel management, accusing it of failing to respond adequately after the players reported the theft.

Her comments sparked racist abuse and online attacks from some Moroccan social media users, drawing criticism from football fans and stakeholders.

In a statement released on Monday, the NFF condemned the abuse directed at the midfielder and confirmed that the suspect had been arrested, confessed to the crime, returned all the stolen cash and was subsequently jailed.

“Discrimination in any form has no place in football or society,” the federation said.

“The racist abuse and emojis directed at our player make absolutely no sense, especially as the individual responsible for the theft was apprehended, made to return the stolen cash in full, and sentenced to six months in prison.

“The safety, dignity, and well-being of our players remain our utmost priority.”

Despite the off-field distraction, the Super Falcons continued their campaign in Morocco as they suffered a 2-3 defeat in their group opener against debutants Malawi on Tuesday night, July 28.