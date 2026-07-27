WAFCON 2026: Okoronkwo Blasts Racists After Super Falcons Hotel Theft Ordeal

Super Falcons midfielder Esther Okoronkwo has hit back at online racists after facing abusive messages following her comments about the theft that affected several Nigerian players before the start of the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco (WAFCON).

Naija News reports that Okoronkwo had revealed that cash was stolen from her and some teammates at the Marriott Hotel in Casablanca before the Super Falcons travelled to Rabat for their Group C matches.

Her remarks triggered a wave of racist comments on Instagram, with several users posting monkey emojis and other offensive messages directed at the Nigerian international.

The midfielder broke her silence on Instagram on Sunday, insisting the squad would not be distracted by the abuse.

“Hate cannot drive out hate. Only love can do that. We move forward with pride, unity and determination. See you on the pitch,” Okoronkwo posted.

She had earlier disclosed that goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie, defender Michelle Alozie and captain Rasheedat Ajibade were also among the players whose money was stolen from their hotel rooms.

The incident has since taken a fresh twist after reports indicated that a suspect was arrested and admitted involvement in the theft.

Nigerian journalist and former Super Eagles media officer Colin Udoh said the suspect was expected to make full restitution while legal proceedings continue.

Udoh also urged football’s governing bodies to intervene over the racist abuse aimed at Okoronkwo.

“I hope @FIFAcom, @CAF_Online, @CAFwomen and @CAF_Media take note and take action. This is unacceptable,” he wrote on social media.

Justine Madugu’s side begin their Group C campaign against Malawi on Tuesday before facing Zambia and Egypt.