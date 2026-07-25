Super Falcons Star Okoronkwo Alleges Theft At Team Hotel Ahead Of 2026 WAFCON

Super Falcons forward Esther Okoronkwo has alleged that staff at the Marriott Hotel in Casablanca stole cash from several members of Nigeria’s squad during their training camp ahead of the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

Esther Okoronkwo made the allegations in a series of posts on her Snapchat account, claiming money disappeared from her wallet while the team was staying at the hotel.

Okoronkwo initially said $500 had been stolen before later correcting the figure, saying she had lost $700 after recounting her money. The 29-year-old also claimed she was not the only player affected.

“This Marriott hotel in Casablanca just stole a lot of people’s money from their wallets!” Okoronkwo wrote.

“They just stole 500 USD from me!! They stole a couple of dollars from my teammate.”

In a later post, she added: “Guys, I did my calculations wrong. They actually stole $700, not $500 USD.”

“The cleaning people stole the money. So they waited while we weren’t in the room to clean and steal the money.

“We started talking to them, and they don’t have answers. They also started being disrespectful.”

Neither the hotel nor tournament organisers had publicly responded to the allegations at the time of filing this report.

Despite the incident, the Super Falcons have continued their build-up to the continental tournament.

Justine Madugu’s side wrapped up their preparations in Casablanca with a 2-1 win over Tanzania’s Twiga Stars in a friendly on Thursday. Captain Rasheedat Ajibade gave Nigeria the lead before Okoronkwo struck the winning goal.

The defending champions left Casablanca for Rabat earlier today, July 25. They will begin the defence of their WAFCON crown against tournament debutants Malawi at the Al Madina Stadium on Tuesday before taking on Zambia and Egypt in Group C.

The Super Falcons are chasing a record-extending 11th Women’s Africa Cup of Nations title.