Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Tuesday, 28th July, 2026

Good morning Nigeria. Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Tuesday, 28th July, 2026.

The Senator representing Edo North in the National Assembly, Adams Oshiomhole, has declared that the Senate has constitutional powers to issue warrants of arrest when such is necessary for compliance.

He explained that such powers are covered in the Senate’s oversight functions and responsibilities.

Naija News reports that the former Governor of Edo State made the declaration on Monday during an interview on TVC News’ Beyond the Headline programme.

According to him, the 1999 Constitution empowers the Senate to conduct oversight through its various committees, which are mandated to investigate issues of public interest and submit reports for further action.

He added that the Senate can invoke its powers, including the issuance of arrest warrants, against individuals who fail to appear before investigative committees or refuse to provide relevant information.

Oshiomhole maintained that the National Assembly has constitutional powers to compel individuals and institutions to provide explanations during investigations.

The Senate has dismissed reports suggesting that a proposed amendment to the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) Establishment Act, 2007, introduces a fresh ban on preaching or hawking inside commercial vehicles.

Naija News reports that the upper chamber said both activities are already prohibited under existing road traffic laws and that the current amendment merely renumbers the provision rather than creating a new offence.

In a statement issued on Monday by the Office of the Senate Leader, the Senate explained that the restriction is contained in Section 10(4) of the FRSC Establishment Act and Regulation 220 of the National Road Traffic Regulations 2012.

According to the chamber, the provision, which was previously listed as Item 36 in the Second Schedule of the Act, is now being renumbered as Item 49 as part of the ongoing amendment process.

The Senate also rejected claims that the bill seeks to outlaw street preaching or restrict religious activities in public places.

Members of the Ondo State House of Assembly have vowed not to resume plenary until the Speaker, Olamide Oladiji, steps down amid allegations of financial mismanagement involving ₦44 million reportedly released by the Ondo State Oil-Producing Areas Development Commission.

Naija News reports that the crisis deepened after 21 of the 26 lawmakers reportedly signed an impeachment notice against Oladiji over allegations connected to the handling of the funds.

The money was said to have been released in connection with the reordering of OSOPADEC’s 2026 budget.

Some lawmakers accused the Speaker of failing to properly involve members in the disbursement process, a development that has heightened tension within the Assembly.

Speaking in Akure on Monday, the spokesperson for the Assembly, Olatunji Ifabiyi, said lawmakers had resolved not to conduct plenary until there was a change in the leadership of the House.

Fresh details have emerged on how a police inspector attached to the Presidential Villa allegedly became entangled in a suspected plot by military officers and civilians to overthrow the administration of President Bola Tinubu.

Investigative documents compiled in connection with the alleged coup suggest that the suspected conspirators sought insider assistance to gain access to the heavily fortified Presidential Villa in Abuja as part of preparations for what they allegedly described as the “H-Hour” of their operation.

The documents, obtained by Premium Times, showed that the alleged plotters considered access to the Villa critical to the success of their plan and subsequently contacted a serving police inspector, Ahmed Ibrahim, who was attached to VIP escort duties at the seat of government.

According to the prosecution materials, Ibrahim’s routine duties included escort assignments and guarding entry points within the Presidential Villa.

However, investigators alleged that rather than immediately reporting the approach, the inspector devised a scheme to convince the suspected coup plotters that he could help them gain access while allegedly collecting money from them.

The allegations have not been proved in court.

A member of the House of Representatives representing the Maru/Bungudu Federal Constituency in Zamfara State, Hon. Abdulmalik Zubairu, popularly known as Zannan Bungudu, has advised residents of his constituency to withdraw their savings and buy weapons to defend themselves against bandit attacks.

Naija News reports that the lawmaker gave the advice during an interview with DCL Hausa on Sunday.

He was reacting to recent abduction of the Chairman of Bungudu Local Government Area, Nura Abdullahi, and the killing of four members of his security team by bandits.

“I advise the people I represent to withdraw their money and buy guns for self-defence. Whatever they can afford, even if it is an AK-47, AK-49, or any other weapon, they should contribute money, get the weapons if they know where to buy them, and protect their communities,” he said.

Zubairu acknowledged that his call was contrary to the constitution but argued that the continued killing of innocent people had left communities with difficult choices.

The Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, has accused the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, of intentionally ignoring the achievements of the current administration.

Onanuga, in a statement on Monday, insisted that the Tinubu administration has launched several transformative projects, policies, and programmes under the Renewed Hope Agenda since coming into office.

He, however, accused the former Anambra State Governor of ignoring such achievements for political reasons and going ahead to castigate the government.

Naija News reports that Onanuga’s statement comes as a direct response to Obi’s submission during a Channels Television interview on Sunday in which he described the policies and activities of the Tinubu administration as renewed hopelessness that has failed to make the lives of Nigerians better, but instead plunged many citizens into poverty.

In response, the presidency said Obi “needs to get off the high of his rabid movement,” as Nigerians are enjoying the benefits of democracy under the current administration and the country is witnessing economic turnaround under Tinubu’s leadership.

Veteran Nollywood actor Jide Kosoko has reacted to allegations linking him to the death of his late wife, denying any involvement in the incident.

Naija News reports that the actor spoke during an interview with FeelRightNews TV, where he addressed the accusations made against him over the years.

Kosoko rejected the claims that he had anything to do with his wife’s death, describing the allegations as hurtful and without proof.

He questioned why some people would make such serious accusations against him without evidence

The movie star said those spreading the claims should be ready to face the same accusations if they believe such stories, adding that he never harmed his wife or used her for any ritual purpose.

The actor also spoke about his family life, revealing that getting married to another wife was not part of his original plan.

He explained that circumstances influenced his decision, while also acknowledging that his second wife has been supportive and caring.

Big Brother Naija Season 11 (BBNaija) housemate, Kamsy, has sparked reactions on social media after revealing that she struggles to find bras that fit properly because of her bust size.

The 24-year-old made the disclosure on Monday while having a conversation with a fellow housemate inside the Big Brother house.

Kamsy said she does not have a particular bra size because getting one that fits her properly has always been a challenge.

Her candid revelation quickly caught the attention of BBNaija viewers, with clips of the conversation making the rounds on social media platforms, including 𝕏, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

While some viewers reacted to the disclosure with humour, others praised the reality TV star for openly discussing a challenge faced by many women with large busts.

Since she entered the reality show, Kamsy has emerged as one of the housemates attracting considerable attention from viewers.

Team Nigeria enjoyed another memorable day at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow after weightlifters Edidiong Joseph Umoafia and Onome Didih claimed gold medals, while three sprinters advanced to the men’s 100m semi-finals.

Umoafia delivered a dominant display to win the men’s 71kg weightlifting title, handing Nigeria its fourth gold medal of the Games and a second podium finish in the sport after Ruth Asuquo Nyong’s silver in the women’s 48kg event on Sunday.

The Nigerian lifter opened with an impressive 147kg in the snatch before matching the best lift of 172kg in the clean and jerk to finish with a winning total of 319kg.

Samoa’s John Lautafi Tafi took silver with a combined lift of 314kg, while Nauru’s Ezekiel Moses settled for bronze on 310kg.

Nigeria’s medal haul later received another boost when Didih stormed to victory in the women’s 53kg category, producing one of the standout performances of the competition.

The Nigerian was in complete control throughout the contest, breaking three Commonwealth Games records on her way to the title.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino has launched a robust defence of his leadership and the 2026 World Cup, urging critics to “meditate, pray or watch a football match” instead of “spreading hate and false rumours”.

In a lengthy 15-slide statement posted on his personal Instagram account and later shared with FIFA’s eight million followers, Infantino addressed what he described as relentless criticism from “those behind their pens and papers, behind their screens”.

He insisted the governing body had delivered the “greatest event on earth” despite controversies surrounding the tournament.

Infantino described the World Cup as a celebration of “humanity at its best” and claimed the competition enjoyed “100% safety and security, only joy and happiness”.

The FIFA chief also defended the organisation’s handling of Iran’s participation despite the country’s conflict with co-hosts in the United States.

That’s the top Nigerian newspaper headlines for today. Read more Nigerian news on Naija News. See you again tomorrow.