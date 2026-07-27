‘Get Off The High Rabid Movement’ – Presidency Fires Back At Peter Obi

The Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, has accused the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, of intentionally ignoring the achievements of the current administration.

Onanuga, in a statement on Monday, insisted that the Tinubu administration has launched several transformative projects, policies, and programmes under the Renewed Hope Agenda since coming into office.

He, however, accused the former Anambra State Governor of ignoring such achievements for political reasons and going ahead to castigate the government.

Naija News reports that Onanuga’s statement comes as a direct response to Obi’s submission during a Channels Television interview on Sunday in which he described the policies and activities of the Tinubu administration as renewed hopelessness that has failed to make the lives of Nigerians better, but instead plunged many citizens into poverty.

In response, the presidency said Obi “needs to get off the high of his rabid movement,” as Nigerians are enjoying the benefits of democracy under the current administration and the country is witnessing economic turnaround under Tinubu’s leadership.

“On Peter Obi’s outburst over the impact of the Renewed Hope Agenda: Obi needs to get off the high of his rabid movement. The unmistakable trail of Renewed Hope shimmers across all villages, towns, cities, and local government areas in all six geopolitical zones. The Presidential Communication Team has been touring all zones to see things for themselves, feel the pulse of Nigerians, and conduit feedback to the government.

“If Obi cares, there’s a digital binder full of reports of Nigeria’s economic turnaround under the current administration, inclusive of many transformative projects, policies, and programmes, such as NELFUND, that are impacting Nigerians at the critical cellular level,” Onanuga wrote on 𝕏.