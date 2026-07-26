2027: Tinubu Is Tired – Peter Obi

The presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi, has declared that President Bola Tinubu has no business contesting the 2027 elections.

Speaking on Sunday during a Channels Television interview, the former Anambra State Governor said President Tinubu is tired and should go home and rest.

According to him, the Tinubu who was the Governor of Lagos State is not the same person who is the President of Nigeria.

“The Bola Tinubu that was governor is not the one that is president today. He’s tired. He should be allowed to retire in peace, and then go home,” Obi said.

Naija News reports that during the programme, Obi also insisted that he won’t remain in office a day longer than four years of a single term as promised.

According to him, it is lamentable that Nigerians no longer trust their leaders.

The former Labour Party presidential candidate, however, stated that it is time to restore confidence in the people by ensuring leaders are people of integrity and accountability.

Peter Obi insisted that Tinubu is not leading Nigeria in the right direction and lacks the required energy and commitment to improve the country’s fortunes.

“As it is right now, Bola Tinubu is leading us nowhere. We will turn it so he can see it. That’s why maybe I’m calling for his retirement. The man should just step aside. Yes, he doesn’t have the capacity to do the job,” Obi added.