Why Peter Obi-Kwankwaso Ticket Will Not Fail In The North – NDC

The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) has dismissed claims that the Peter Obi-Rabiu Kwankwaso presidential ticket would fail in the northern region.

Naija News reports that the statement comes amidst criticism from the former chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje, that Obi would struggle to attract northern votes.

Speaking with Punch, the Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the NDC, Abdulmumin Abdulsalam, described Obi’s critics as politically irrelevant.

He insisted that the North had gone past the era when one person could appear on air and discredit another based on religion or ethnicity.

Abdulsalam argued that northern voters would base their decisions on the prevailing economic and security situation rather than ethnic or religious sentiments.

Abdulsalam said, “Everybody is a witness to what is happening in the country today: the level of insecurity, especially in the North. If Peter Obi has the magic wand to turn things around, then it is not for them to define his fate.

“It is the masses who will come out en masse to vote for their choice. And I can tell you that the mistake of 2023 cannot be repeated. So, by merely coming out to discredit the personality of Peter Obi, saying the O-K (Obi-Kwankwaso) ticket is not sellable is a waste of time. Are they the ones who own the market where we plan to sell the candidacy of Peter Obi? No, they don’t own the market.”

He added that the party would unveil its northern mobilisation strategy “at the right time,” while intensifying engagements with labour groups, civil society organisations and the electorate ahead of the 2027 polls.

“Very soon, we will begin to engage with the electorate. We will begin to discuss how we can salvage this country. We will sell our candidates, and they will be bought by the people. Mind you, it doesn’t mean that those who go to the market early will get home first. No, let’s allow them to have their say, and we will have our way at the right time,” he stated.