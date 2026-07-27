Ondo Lawmakers Suspend Plenary, Demand Speaker’s Resignation

Members of the Ondo State House of Assembly have vowed not to resume plenary until the Speaker, Olamide Oladiji, steps down amid allegations of financial mismanagement involving ₦44 million reportedly released by the Ondo State Oil-Producing Areas Development Commission.

Naija News reports that the crisis deepened after 21 of the 26 lawmakers reportedly signed an impeachment notice against Oladiji over allegations connected to the handling of the funds.

The money was said to have been released in connection with the reordering of OSOPADEC’s 2026 budget.

Some lawmakers accused the Speaker of failing to properly involve members in the disbursement process, a development that has heightened tension within the Assembly.

Speaking in Akure on Monday, the spokesperson for the Assembly, Olatunji Ifabiyi, said lawmakers had resolved not to conduct plenary until there was a change in the leadership of the House.

Ifabiyi said, “We have resolved not to hold plenary until there is a change of Speaker.

“For now, there is no development except that Mr Speaker should just give way and allow another person to preside over the Ondo State House of Assembly.

“If he doesn’t resign, we will impeach him. If he fails to do the needful, we will do the needful.”

The statement suggests that the majority of lawmakers remain determined to remove Oladiji unless he voluntarily vacates the position.

Meanwhile, a principal officer of the Assembly, who spoke with The Cable on condition of anonymity, said the state executive had intervened in an attempt to resolve the dispute.

According to the lawmaker, a meeting was held on Sunday between the executive and members of the Assembly to seek a political solution to the crisis.

The official said, “There was a peace broker yesterday (Sunday) with the executive, and we are not permitted to disclose details of the outcome of the meeting.

“I don’t want to be the first to breach the agreement. But I can tell you that the matter has been resolved, but I will not tell you if it was in favour of anybody.

“We implored internal mechanisms to address the agitations in the House of Assembly, and we are going to hold a plenary soon.”

Spokesman Denies Knowledge Of Peace Meeting

Ifabiyi said he was unaware of any reconciliation meeting involving the executive and the lawmakers.

He also said no date had been fixed for the next plenary session, insisting that lawmakers’ demand for a leadership change remained the major issue before the House.

The conflicting positions have further deepened uncertainty over whether the Assembly crisis has been resolved or whether impeachment proceedings against Oladiji will continue.

Ifabiyi also confirmed that an allegation of an attempted assassination involving a member of the House had been reported to the appropriate authorities.

He said the matter had been handed over for investigation.