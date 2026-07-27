Gianni Infantino Hits Back At 2026 FIFA World Cup Critics

FIFA president Gianni Infantino has launched a robust defence of his leadership and the 2026 World Cup, urging critics to “meditate, pray or watch a football match” instead of “spreading hate and false rumours”.

In a lengthy 15-slide statement posted on his personal Instagram account and later shared with FIFA’s eight million followers, Infantino addressed what he described as relentless criticism from “those behind their pens and papers, behind their screens”.

He insisted the governing body had delivered the “greatest event on earth” despite controversies surrounding the tournament.

Infantino described the World Cup as a celebration of “humanity at its best” and claimed the competition enjoyed “100% safety and security, only joy and happiness”.

The FIFA chief also defended the organisation’s handling of Iran’s participation despite the country’s conflict with co-hosts in the United States.

He said FIFA “worked tirelessly to unite two countries at war”, adding that Iran entered the US “without incident or conflict”.

His remarks contrast sharply with comments from Iran head coach Amir Ghalenoei, who labelled his side the “most oppressed” team at the tournament.

Iran endured visa delays, several members of their backroom staff were denied entry into the United States and supporters lost their ticket allocations. The team also switched their training base from Tucson, Arizona, to Tijuana, Mexico because of logistical problems before the tournament and later faced travel restrictions between matches.

Similar issues affected other nations. Fans from Haiti, Senegal and Ivory Coast were impacted by travel bans introduced by the Trump administration, while Somali referee Omar Artan was refused entry into the US despite holding a diplomatic passport and a valid single-entry visa.

Responding to those concerns, Infantino wrote: “You mentioned the few people denied visas and overlooked the millions who were approved, from all parts of the world. Because football unites the world, and it was impressively demonstrated this summer.”

The FIFA president also dismissed security concerns, insisting there were “zero incidents, zero violence, just joy, emotions, happiness, unity, and togetherness”.

His comments come despite FIFA investigating Argentina after post-match clashes involving players and staff following their World Cup final defeat to Spain. The governing body is also examining allegations of racist abuse directed at American social media personality IShowSpeed, while arrests were made at several matches, including England’s semi-final against Argentina in Atlanta.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials were also present at World Cup venues, drawing criticism during the tournament.

Infantino also defended FIFA’s controversial decision to suspend USA forward Folarin Balogun’s one-match ban before the last-16 stage following intervention from US President Donald Trump.

The move prompted a strong response from UEFA, which described it as “unprecedented, incomprehensible, and unjustifiable”, while the Norwegian Football Federation has considered taking the matter to FIFA’s ethics committee.

Infantino rejected suggestions of political interference. He said similar decisions were “routine and widely accepted in some of the biggest leagues worldwide”.

He added: “It’s curious that the same countries employing these practices are the ones criticising.”

The International Olympic Committee has already confirmed it will not investigate Infantino over allegations of breaching political neutrality, saying a complaint submitted by human rights campaign group FairSquare does not fall within its ethics commission’s remit.

Closing his message, Infantino urged critics to embrace the positive side of football rather than focus on controversy.

“To everyone who missed our beautiful game, the emotions, the celebrations, the laughter, the crying, the deception and the joy. To all of you who missed watching kids, babies, grandparents and parents come together for the beautiful game… sorry that you were so consumed by hate and criticism that you missed it all,” Infantino wrote.

“While they celebrated, you were busy planting seeds of hate. Our world needs love, not hate; tolerance, not division; celebration, not mourning.

“To those spending their time and energy hating us, please take a moment to reflect, meditate, pray or watch a football match and truly observe the faces, the eyes, the emotions.

“Because only our beautiful game can deliver such an extraordinary show, a show where everyone becomes one and reconnects as humans.

“I am incredibly proud, as FIFA President, to have contributed, even a little, to this show. It’s a great feeling.”