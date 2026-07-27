Senate Has Powers To Issue Arrest Warrants – Oshiomhole

The Senator representing Edo North in the National Assembly, Adams Oshiomhole, has declared that the Senate has constitutional powers to issue warrants of arrest when such is necessary for compliance.

He explained that such powers are covered in the Senate’s oversight functions and responsibilities.

Naija News reports that the former Governor of Edo State made the declaration on Monday during an interview on TVC News’ Beyond the Headline programme.

According to him, the 1999 Constitution empowers the Senate to conduct oversight through its various committees, which are mandated to investigate issues of public interest and submit reports for further action.

He added that the Senate can invoke its powers, including the issuance of arrest warrants, against individuals who fail to appear before investigative committees or refuse to provide relevant information.

Oshiomhole maintained that the National Assembly has constitutional powers to compel individuals and institutions to provide explanations during investigations.

“The constitution of Nigeria 1999 has empowered the Senate to carry out oversight function through the committees, who in turn forward reports after its investigation.

“We have threatened that we’d invoke the powers of the Senate, which are entrusted in the office of the Senate President, to issue a warrant of arrest for anyone who refuses to account for or explain issues that are relevant for the purpose of transparency and good governance,” Oshiomhole said.

Oshiomhole’s comments come amid public criticism over the purported missing of ₦210 trillion within the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL).