Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Monday, 27th July, 2026

Good morning Nigeria. Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Monday, 27th July, 2026.

The presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi, has declared that President Bola Tinubu has no business contesting the 2027 elections.

Speaking on Sunday during a Channels Television interview, the former Anambra State Governor said President Tinubu is tired and should go home and rest.

According to him, the Tinubu who was the Governor of Lagos State is not the same person who is the President of Nigeria.

Naija News reports that during the programme, Obi also insisted that he won’t remain in office a day longer than four years of a single term as promised.

According to him, it is lamentable that Nigerians no longer trust their leaders.

The former Labour Party presidential candidate, however, stated that it is time to restore confidence in the people by ensuring leaders are people of integrity and accountability.

Peter Obi insisted that Tinubu is not leading Nigeria in the right direction and lacks the required energy and commitment to improve the country’s fortunes.

The Buhari Media Organization (BMO) has rejected claims that the late President Muhammadu Buhari established the controversial Presidential Foreign Intervention Promotion Council (PFIPC).

The BMO, in a statement on Sunday, described claims linking the PFIPC, which is currently under investigation, to the Buhari administration as false.

Naija News recalls that the Budget Office of the Federation (BOF) had, on Friday, claimed that the PFIPC had its origin in the Buhari administration.

The BOF Director-General, Tanimu Yakubu, who provided the explanation in a statement after appearing before members of the House of Representatives, said PFIPC’s institutional origin was premised on the Presidential Economic Advisory Council inaugurated by the late president on Oct. 9, 2019.

However, the BMO clarified that what the late president created was the Presidential Economic Advisory Council (PEAC).

It explained that at inception, PEAC operated from the second floor of the Ministry of Health, Federal Secretariat, the offices designated for the Chief Economic Adviser to the President, a position it said Buhari did not appoint until much later.

BMO added that PEAC had no budget line; its role was purely advisory, and its activities were funded through presidential approvals to the Minister of Finance.

The Nigerian Army has confirmed the arrest of one Private Mohammed Yusuf, who was earlier declared wanted for his alleged involvement in the illegal supply of military uniforms to terrorists and other criminal elements.

The arrest was confirmed in a statement on Sunday by the Acting Military Information Officer, Headquarters Joint Task Force (North East) Operation HADIN KAI, Captain Mohammed Goni.

According to him, the suspect was arrested at Jidari Bus Stop, Maiduguri, while allegedly attempting to flee to the Republic of Cameroon.

Goni added that the suspect is currently in the custody of 7 Provost Group, where further investigation is ongoing to establish the full extent of his activities and identify other individuals who may have been involved.

A judge of the Kebbi State High Court, Justice Faruku Hassan Bunza, has been abducted by gunmen suspected to be bandits in Bunza Local Government Area of the state.

Naija News reports that the judge was reportedly seized from his residence along Zogirma Road in the early hours of Sunday, shortly after returning from a trip to Sokoto State.

Sources familiar with the incident told Daily Trust that the armed men invaded the residence around midnight and whisked the judge away to an undisclosed location.

One of the sources said the attackers arrived shortly after Bunza returned home from Sokoto.

“He had just returned from Sokoto when the gunmen stormed his residence and took him away,” the source said.

According to the source, no other person in the house was injured during the attack, although the gunmen caused panic before leaving the area with the judge.

The Senior Political Assistant to the African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, Demola Olarenwaju, has claimed that his principal is the most investigated politician in Nigeria since 1999.

Naija News reports that Olanrewaju stated this while responding to an 𝕏 user @jrnaib2, who wrote: “If they had even an iota of evidence against Atiku, the EFCC would’ve been on his case or he’d be behind bars by now.

“His track record is why he can fearlessly hold power accountable without backing down.”

Olarenwaju said no single president since 1999 had dragged Atiku to court despite him challenging all of them legally and electorally.

He wrote, “Atiku is the most investigated politician in Nigeria since 1999.

“Every single President since 1999, Atiku has challenged them electorally and constitutionally, and not a single one has brought a court case against him; he’s the one that usually sues them, in fact and wins.”

The 2027 presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi, has criticized President Bola Tinubu’s style of communicating with Nigerians.

According to Obi, President Tinubu has stopped talking directly to Nigerians.

He accused the President of always issuing statements or delegating his aides to address issues since his emergence as the leader of the country after the 2023 elections.

Obi, however, insisted that Nigerians want to hear from the person they voted into office and not his political appointees.

Naija News reports that Obi made the declaration on Sunday while speaking during an interview with Channels Television on its Sunday Politics programme.

Nigerian singer, Paul Okoye, better known as Rudeboy, has opened up about the ongoing disagreement between him and his twin brother, Peter Okoye, saying the issues between them have gone beyond music.

Naija News reports that the singer made the statement during an interview with Tribune, where he spoke about the challenges that have affected their relationship over the years.

Rudeboy said he was deeply hurt by how events unfolded between them, adding that the situation damaged the trust they once shared as brothers.

He explained that the matter was not just about their former music group, P-Square, but also about family ties and personal issues.

The singer revealed that he finds it difficult to move past what happened, noting that some experiences can leave lasting pain even when people try to settle their differences.

Organisers of the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality TV show have unveiled the first set of housemates who will battle for the ₦160 million grand prize in this year’s edition.

Naija News reports that the contestants comprise streamers, entrepreneurs, models and creatives; they are arriving with distinct personalities, bold strategies, and high expectations.

The BBNaija housemates were unveiled on Sunday for the 11th edition of the reality TV show.

Former heavyweight champion, Anthony Joshua, survived a turbulent opening round before knocking out Kristian Prenga in the second round of their heavyweight contest.

According to BBC Sport on Saturday, Joshua endured an early scare after Prenga started aggressively and landed a series of heavy punches that sent the Briton to the canvas twice in the opening round.

The knockdowns briefly raised the prospect of a major upset, with Prenga appearing to have Joshua under serious pressure.

Joshua, however, recovered and gradually regained control of the fight, relying on his experience and power to turn the contest in his favour.

After surviving the difficult opening round, Joshua increased the pressure in the second and began landing cleaner combinations.

The 36-year-old eventually connected with a powerful right hand, with the final blow dropping the Albanian heavyweight and prompting the referee to stop the fight.

The victory marked a dramatic turnaround for Joshua after the problems he encountered in the opening minutes of the contest.

Algeria defender Aissa Mandi has revealed that Lionel Messi apologised to him after a dangerous challenge during Argentina’s 3-0 win over the North Africans at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Messi had opened the scoring in the 17th minute before escaping what could have been a red card 14 minutes later after catching Mandi on the calf with a studs-up tackle.

Polish referee Szymon Marciniak awarded only a free-kick, while VAR chose not to review the incident. The decision later prompted the Algerian Football Federation to lodge a formal complaint with FIFA.

Despite the controversy, Messi stayed on the pitch and completed a second-half hat-trick, becoming the oldest player to score three goals in a World Cup match. The treble also took him level with Miroslav Klose on 16 World Cup goals.

Speaking about the incident, Mandi said the Argentina captain immediately acknowledged the challenge.

That’s the top Nigerian newspaper headlines for today. Read more Nigerian news on Naija News. See you again tomorrow.