Tinubu Is No Longer Talking – Peter Obi

The 2027 presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi, has criticized President Bola Tinubu’s style of communicating with Nigerians.

According to Obi, President Tinubu has stopped talking directly to Nigerians.

He accused the President of always issuing statements or delegating his aides to address issues since his emergence as the leader of the country after the 2023 elections.

Obi, however, insisted that Nigerians want to hear from the person they voted into office and not his political appointees.

Naija News reports that Obi made the declaration on Sunday while speaking during an interview with Channels Television on its Sunday Politics programme.

“The person we voted for is Bola Tinubu. He’s no longer talking to us; he’s gone into Aso Rock and turned it into a bunker.

“A leader’s first duty is to speak directly to the people,” he said.

According to Obi, elected leaders should personally explain government decisions and remain accountable to the people.

“I will speak to the people myself. I’ll tell them: I said I would do this; this is where things stand, that’s commitment,” he added.

Meanwhile, Obi has declared that he is not desperate to become the President of Nigeria.

According to him, his major interest is to see Nigeria work, and his interest in the presidency is not driven by personal ambition but by a desire to see the country succeed.

Naija News reports that Obi made the declaration during a Sunday Politics interview on Channels Television.

“I’m not desperate to be Nigerian president. I’m desperate to see Nigeria work,” he said.

Obi added that he would support anyone capable of delivering good governance.

The former Anambra State Governor said he is saddened by Nigeria’s current trajectory, adding that he remained saddened by what he described as the country’s continued decline.