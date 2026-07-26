‘I’m Not Desperate To Be Nigeria’s President’ – Peter Obi

The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate for the 2027 election, Peter Obi, has declared that he is not desperate to become the President of Nigeria.

According to him, his major interest is to see Nigeria work, and his interest in the presidency is not driven by personal ambition but by a desire to see the country succeed.

Naija News reports that Obi made the declaration during a Sunday Politics interview on Channels Television.

“I’m not desperate to be Nigerian president. I’m desperate to see Nigeria work,” he said.

Obi added that he would support anyone capable of delivering good governance.

“If it’s working, I’ll support whatever makes it work.”

The former Anambra State Governor said he is saddened by Nigeria’s current trajectory, adding that he remained saddened by what he described as the country’s continued decline.

“Every year we’re headed south, where more and more people have been impoverished, more and more children are out of school. Things are going in the wrong direction,” Obi stated.

He said his vision remained to build “a Nigeria that is united and peaceful” where every citizen has equal opportunity regardless of tribe or religion.

Meanwhile, a former Political Adviser to former President Olusegun Obasanjo, Akin Osuntokun, has declared that the former President fully supports the Peter Obi/Rabiu Kwankwaso ticket for the 2027 presidency.

Speaking in an interview with Arise News on Sunday, Osuntokun claimed that Obasanjo is the main sponsor of the Obi/Kwankwaso ticket.