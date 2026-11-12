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2027: ‘It Is Not Enough To Cast Your Vote, You Need To Protect It’ – Gov. Otti

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By Rachel Okporu Fadoju
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Governor of Abia State, Alex Otti
Governor of Abia State, Alex Otti

Key Takeaways

  • Abia State Governor Alex Otti urged Labour Party candidates and supporters in Imo to vote confidently and protect their votes in the 2027 elections.
  • Otti addressed Labour Party members at the campaign flag-off in Owerri on Wednesday, expressing confidence that the party would win in Imo.
  • Labour Party National Chairman Nenadi Usman, represented by Salisu Nuhu Muhammed, said the party would build on its performance in Abia to win in Imo.

Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, has charged Labour Party (LP) candidates in the forthcoming elections and their supporters in Imo to vote with confidence and ensure their votes are protected.

Naija News reports that Governor Otti gave the charge on Wednesday at Owerri, Imo State, while addressing LP members during the official flag-off of the Imo LP campaign.

Otti expressed confidence that they will emerge victorious in the 2027 election, particularly in Imo State.

He said, “On behalf of the party, I want to pray that it is well with all of you. I therefore give you the charge to go out there and win, because victory is certain.

“You have only one vote. Only one. So, it is not enough to cast it; you need to protect it.”

Otti also cautioned LP members in Imo against chanting “Best Governor” for him, noting that he was not competing with Governor Hope Uzodinma or other Governors in the country.

According to the Governor, every state has its own peculiar challenges to tackle, and he is only addressing the challenges he met on the ground in Abia.

Handing over the party’s flags to the LP National Assembly and State Assembly candidates in Imo State, the National Chairman of the Labour Party, Nenadi Usman, expressed confidence that her party would win in Imo State.

Usman, who was represented by the LP Deputy National Chairman, North West, Salisu Nuhu Muhammed, said the LP would capitalise on its performance in Abia to gain victory in Imo State.

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Author:

Rachel Okporu Fadoju
Rachel Okporu Fadoju

Rachel Fadoju is an Assistant Editor at Naija News, with over a decade of professional news reporting experience. She holds a B.Sc. in Linguistics and Communication from the University of Port Harcourt. She has built a reputation for spotting newsworthy developments and writing engaging, well-structured reports that resonate with readers.
Before joining Naija News in 2022, Rachel worked with various digital and mainstream media organizations, gaining extensive experience in news reporting, editorial production, and storytelling. She can be reached via rachel@naijanews.com

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