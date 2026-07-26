The Only Ticket Obasanjo Is Supporting Is The Obi-Kwankwaso Ticket – Osuntokun (Video)

A former Political Adviser to former President Olusegun Obasanjo, Akin Osuntokun, has declared that the former President fully supports the Peter Obi/Rabiu Kwankwaso ticket for the 2027 presidency.

Speaking in an interview with Arise News on Sunday, Osuntokun claimed that Obasanjo is the main sponsor of the Obi/Kwankwaso ticket.

Naija News reports that Peter Obi is the 2027 presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) and Rabiu Kwankwaso is his running mate.

According to Osuntokun, there is no basis to insinuate that Obasanjo is supporting the re-election bid of President Bola Tinubu because the former president is critical of the Tinubu administration.

“I don’t think it’s correct to say what Obasanjo said in his letter to Osoba is an attempt to give advantage to Tinubu. Obasanjo is critical of Tinubu’s administration. The only ticket Obasanjo is supporting is the Obi-Kwankwaso ticket, which is conspicuously obvious,” he said.

See the video.