Peter Obi Calls For Fresh Extension Of PVC Registration

The 2027 presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi, has demanded a fresh extension of the voter registration exercise ahead of next year’s polls.

Naija News reports that Obi made the call in a statement on Thursday on his 𝕏 Account.

According to him, the extension of the exercise by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) will allow adequate time for the preparation of a credible voters’ register before the 2027 general elections.

He added that his position is supported by a High Court judgment delivered on 22 November 2022 in Anaja Salmat & 3 Others v. INEC (Suit No. FHC/ABJ/CS/1342/2022) in which, according to him, the Court held that voter registration should continue until 90 days before a general election to protect the constitutional voting rights of eligible Nigerians.

He wrote, “As we continue to encourage Nigerians to participate actively in our democracy, I respectfully appeal to INEC to consider extending the voter registration window to the latest practical date that still allows adequate time for the preparation of a credible voters’ register before the 2027 general elections.

“Every day, more young Nigerians attain the age of 18 and become constitutionally eligible to vote. They are not just our future; they are stakeholders in our present. It would be unfortunate if many of them were denied the opportunity to exercise their civic responsibility simply because the registration process closed long before the elections.

“Moreover, this position is legally supported by the High Court judgment delivered on 22 November 2022 in Anaja Salmat & 3 Others v. INEC (Suit No. FHC/ABJ/CS/1342/2022). In that decision, the Federal High Court held that voter registration should continue until 90 days before a general election to protect the constitutional voting rights of eligible Nigerians.

“I appreciate the enormous responsibility placed on INEC to deliver free, fair, and credible elections. I also recognise the need for sufficient time to clean the register and make the necessary logistical preparations. However, our electoral process should, as much as possible, maximise participation rather than limit it.

“A democracy is strengthened when every eligible citizen has the opportunity to be heard. I therefore urge INEC to adopt a registration timeline that protects the integrity of the process while ensuring that no eligible Nigerian, especially our young people, is unnecessarily disenfranchised.”

Naija News recalls that the ongoing nationwide Continuous Voter Registration, which was earlier scheduled to end on July 10, is now billed to close on Friday, July 24, 2026, after INEC approved a two-week extension.