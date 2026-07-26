No Single President Has Taken Atiku To Court Since 1999 – Aide

The Senior Political Assistant to the African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, Demola Olarenwaju, has claimed that his principal is the most investigated politician in Nigeria since 1999.

Naija News reports that Olanrewaju stated this while responding to an 𝕏 user @jrnaib2, who wrote: “If they had even an iota of evidence against Atiku, the EFCC would’ve been on his case or he’d be behind bars by now.

“His track record is why he can fearlessly hold power accountable without backing down.”

Olarenwaju said no single president since 1999 had dragged Atiku to court despite him challenging all of them legally and electorally.

He wrote, “Atiku is the most investigated politician in Nigeria since 1999.

“Every single President since 1999, Atiku has challenged them electorally and constitutionally, and not a single one has brought a court case against him; he’s the one that usually sues them, in fact and wins.”

Meanwhile, All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, Joe Igbokwe, has claimed that Atiku cannot be trusted.

Naija News reports that the remark comes amid a fresh war of words between Obasanjo and Atiku, with the former president accusing his erstwhile vice president of spearheading efforts to impeach him while he was in office.

Responding, Atiku said Obasanjo’s decision to accuse him of bribing the late Rt. Hon. Ghali Umar Na’Abba to impeach him was not only reckless but fundamentally unfair to a man who is no longer alive to defend his name.

However, Igbokwe, in a post on his official Facebook page on Saturday, slammed Atiku over his 2027 presidential ambition, saying that he cannot be trusted with Nigeria’s treasury.

He wrote: “Let me drop this here so that Alhaji Atiku Abubakar will hear it. We cannot trust him with the treasury of Nigeria.k

“His principal, former President Olusegun Obasanjo, has told us in no uncertain terms that he cannot be trusted.”