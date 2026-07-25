Lionel Messi Apologised After Reckless Tackle, Says Algeria’s Mandi

Algeria defender Aissa Mandi has revealed that Lionel Messi apologised to him after a dangerous challenge during Argentina’s 3-0 win over the North Africans at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Messi had opened the scoring in the 17th minute before escaping what could have been a red card 14 minutes later after catching Mandi on the calf with a studs-up tackle.

Polish referee Szymon Marciniak awarded only a free-kick, while VAR chose not to review the incident. The decision later prompted the Algerian Football Federation to lodge a formal complaint with FIFA.

Despite the controversy, Messi stayed on the pitch and completed a second-half hat-trick, becoming the oldest player to score three goals in a World Cup match. The treble also took him level with Miroslav Klose on 16 World Cup goals.

Speaking about the incident, Mandi said the Argentina captain immediately acknowledged the challenge.

“Messi recognised that he had made a mistake and quickly came over to apologise and check on my condition. I told the referee: ‘Look, that was a high tackle,’ and when I got back up, I indicated that VAR should review the play,” he said.

The Villarreal defender admitted he did not appreciate how serious the tackle was until after the match.

“The significant difference between you as spectators watching on screen and us on the field is that you see the replay and can gauge the force of the tackle within five seconds, while we do not have that advantage,” he noted.

“I certainly felt the impact, but I did not realise its severity until I was in the locker room, where I experienced intense pain and was informed: ‘That tackle deserved a red card; watch the replay.'”

Argentina eventually sealed a comfortable 3-0 victory, with Messi scoring all three goals as the reigning world champions advanced from the group stage.