List Of 20 Footballers Who Won FIFA World Cup Before 21st Birthday

Spain winger Lamine Yamal has joined an exclusive group of footballers who won the FIFA World Cup before celebrating their 21st birthday.

FIFA published the updated list of the 20 youngest World Cup winners on its official website on Thursday, with Brazilian icon Pelé still holding the record after lifting the trophy at just 17 years and 249 days.

Yamal, who helped Spain claim the world title, sits joint fourth on the list. He won the tournament at the age of 19 years and six days, matching former Brazil forward Coutinho.

Brazil dominates the rankings with eight players. Former Brazil striker Ronaldo ranks second after winning the trophy aged 17 years and 298 days, while Italy defender Giuseppe Bergomi is third at 18 years and 174 days.

Spain also has another young representative on the list, with centre-back Pau Cubarsí placing seventh after becoming a world champion at 19 years and 178 days.

France forward Kylian Mbappé occupies eighth spot after winning the World Cup at 19 years and 207 days.

The top 10 is completed by Brazil’s Mazzola in ninth and Uruguay winger Rubén Morán in 10th.

Other notable names include Kaká, David Trezeguet, Julian Draxler and Thierry Henry, all of whom won the sport’s biggest prize before turning 21.

20 youngest FIFA World Cup winners:

1. Pelé (Brazil) – 17 years, 249 days

2. Ronaldo (Brazil) – 17 years, 298 days

3. Giuseppe Bergomi (Italy) – 18 years, 174 days

4. Coutinho (Brazil) – 19 years, 6 days

5. Lamine Yamal (Spain) – 19 years, 6 days

6. Marco Antonio (Brazil) – 19 years, 135 days

7. Pau Cubarsí (Spain) – 19 years, 178 days

8. Kylian Mbappé (France) – 19 years, 207 days

9. Mazzola (Brazil) – 19 years, 309 days

10. Rubén Morán (Uruguay) – 19 years, 344 days

11. Felice Borel (Italy) – 20 years, 66 days

12. Kaká (Brazil) – 20 years, 69 days

13. Matthias Ginter (Germany) – 20 years, 175 days

14. Luis Islas (Argentina) – 20 years, 189 days

15. Clodoaldo (Brazil) – 20 years, 268 days

16. David Trezeguet (France) – 20 years, 270 days

17. Julian Draxler (Germany) – 20 years, 296 days

18. Edu (Brazil) – 20 years, 319 days

19. Thierry Henry (France) – 20 years, 329 days

20. Uli Biesinger (West Germany) – 20 years, 332 days