Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Saturday, 25th July, 2026

Good morning, Nigeria. Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Saturday, 25th July, 2026.

The national president of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly known as MC Oluomo, has declared that no state governor has the power to suspend the activities of the union.

He made the declaration on Friday while inaugurating a seven-man committee to manage the affairs of parks and garages in Osun State.

The declaration comes on the heels of reports that the Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, suspended the activities of the NURTW in the state over rival clashes and recent violent activities.

Naija News reports that the governor, through his Commissioner for Information, Kolapo Alimi, said NURTW’s activities were suspended in motor parks across the state as part of measures to restore order and strengthen public security.

He also ordered the suspension of the collection of levies in the parks and directed security agencies to arrest anyone parading as an official or executive of the union in any motor park.

The crisis started when a faction of the union led by Kazeem Oyewale staged a protest against the leadership of the Osun NURTW chairman, Nurudeen Alowonle.

Inaugurating a seven-man caretaker committee led by Kazeem Oyewale, popularly known as Asiri Eniba, at the NURTW headquarters in Garki Area, Abuja, Oluomo, who was represented by his Deputy, Aliyu Issa Ore, maintained that the Governor and all other Governors in Nigeria do not have the power to suspend the union’s activities.

He said his submission is based on court pronouncements, adding that they have won several cases in different States regarding suspension of the union’s activities.

The NURTW boss insisted that states that have announced a ban on the union’s activities are acting in contravention of court orders.

The Supreme Court on Friday affirmed the nomination of Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, as the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate in the June 20 governorship election.

The apex court, in a unanimous judgment delivered by a five-member panel, dismissed the case initiated by a party aspirant, Mrs Abimbola Olawumi’s appeal, describing it as lacking merit.

The decision upheld the earlier judgment of the Court of Appeal delivered on June 18, which validated Oyebanji’s emergence as the APC flag bearer.

Naija News recalls that Olawumi alleged that she was unlawfully excluded from participating in the nomination process and asked the court to invalidate the outcome of the primary and nullify Oyebanji’s candidacy.

Delivering the lead judgment, Justice Mohammed Idris upheld preliminary objections challenging the competence of applications filed by the appellant on July 16 and July 23 to regularise her notice of appeal and appellant’s brief.

The court found that one of the accompanying written addresses was unsigned and that its pagination exceeded the limit prescribed under the Supreme Court Rules.

Consequently, the applications and the related written addresses were struck out.

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Joash Amupitan, has reassured Nigerians that their votes will count in the 2027 elections.

Naija News reports that the assurance was given by Amupitan during a courtesy visit to former Head of State and Chairman of the National Peace Committee (NPC), General Abdulsalam Abubakar (rtd) at his residence in Minna, Niger State, on Friday, 24th July, 2026, where he led a delegation comprising National Commissioners, the Secretary to the Commission, Directors and Technical Aides of the Chairman.

He said the Commission’s determination under his leadership was to see ordinary Nigerians go out and vote, confident that their votes would be duly counted and reflected in the outcome of elections, describing this as the core assurance INEC owed the electorate.

The INEC Chairman used the occasion to formally confirm that the Presidential and National Assembly election would hold on 16 January 2027, while the Governorship and State Houses of Assembly election would take place on 6 February 2027.

A United States lobbying firm, Von Batten-Montague-York, has accused the incumbent administration of being involved in corruption, drug trafficking, disregard for the rule of law and interference with the judiciary in an attempt to undermine political opposition ahead of the country’s next presidential election.

The firm described President Bola Tinubu as a threat to the stability of Nigeria and United States interests.

Naija News reports that Von Batten-Montague-York made the allegation while reacting to a motion by US Congressman John James, who reportedly said that “tens of thousands of Nigerians have been slaughtered by terrorists ignored or enabled by the Nigerian government”.

Speaking via a statement released via 𝕏 on Friday, the lobbying firm, which was retained by Atiku under a 12-month, $1.2 million contract, thanked the congressman for raising the issue on the floor of the United States Congress.

Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, has warned the opposition to desist from statements that could incite the public against the incumbent administration.

Naija News reports that the minister issued the warning on Friday in a statement by his Personal Assistant on Media, Ahmad Dan Wudil.

He asserted that national interest must always take precedence over partisan politics.

Matawalle berated the presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Atiku Abubakar, over his decision to engage a foreign lobbying firm to circulate decades-old documents relating to President Tinubu in the United States.

He maintained that such actions neither strengthen Nigeria’s democratic institutions nor contribute meaningful solutions to the country’s pressing socio-economic and security challenges.

In a statement issued on Friday by his Personal Assistant on Media, Ahmad Dan Wudil, the minister said opposition leaders should redirect their energies toward supporting government efforts aimed at tackling insecurity, fostering national unity and improving the welfare of Nigerians rather than embarking on campaigns designed to discredit the country abroad.

He stressed that the Presidency remains a sacred national institution and a symbol of Nigeria’s sovereignty that deserves respect irrespective of political affiliations or electoral differences.

Vice Presidential candidate of the Nigerian Democratic Congress (NDC), Rabiu Kwankwaso, has alleged that state governors who defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) believe the presidency will write the 2027 general election results in their favour.

Naija News reports that Kwankwaso made this allegation during an interview with Central TV’s 60 Minutes with Mr Kay, describing the situation as unfortunate.

According to the former Governor of Kano State, Nigerian politicians are no longer worried about voters.

Kwankwaso maintained that many APC governors and politicians believe that security agencies and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) are on their side.

He added that many governors cannot do anything because they are desperate.

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Olatunji Disu, has ordered officers nationwide to shoot-at-sight persons in possession of illegal firearms.

Naija News reports that Disu gave the order on Friday at a stakeholders’ meeting at the Government House in Makurdi, Benue State capital.

Disu said the era of passive policing was over, lamenting that the security operative is tired of losing its officers.

According to him, President Bola Tinubu had directed that insecurity in Benue must come to an end, emphasising that only authorised security personnel were permitted to bear firearms.

The IGP said, “You cannot move around freely carrying arms as if there is no law and order in this country. It will not be tolerated.

“We have given them instructions. We have a force order 237. Police officers have been instructed that they don’t need to wait for any superior order. They know where to deploy their firearms.

“We are tired of losing our men. We are tired of police officers, soldiers, and other members of the security agencies dying anyhow.

“They have been instructed to shoot at sight. They have been trained to do what is necessary. But we will not succeed without the cooperation of all of you.”

Nigerian media personality cum actress, Toke Makinwa, has recounted using her school fees to sponsor her boyfriend’s birthday celebration.

Naija News reports that Toke Makinwa made this known in a recent episode of her ‘Toke Moments’ podcast, which had reality TV star, Beauty Tukura, as a guest, revealing that she no longer buys gifts for men she is romantically involved with.

Toke Makinwa said that her experience with an older man as an undergraduate made her stop buying gifts for men.

She said, “I stopped buying men gifts after I dated a man who was 10 years older than me. I spent my university semester’s school fees to celebrate his birthday and took him to an Italian restaurant in Victoria Island.”

LeBron James has confirmed he will join the Philadelphia 76ers next season, revealing the move will be the final contract of his remarkable NBA career.

LeBron James, 41, the league’s all-time leading points scorer, left the Los Angeles Lakers last month after eight years. His future had been the subject of widespread speculation, with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Golden State Warriors, Minnesota Timberwolves and Miami Heat all linked with the four-time NBA champion.

“I believe I can help make the Philadelphia 76ers a championship team and I am so excited to energise a new fanbase and start this incredible journey one last time,” James said on 𝕏 earlier today, July 24.

New Germany head coach Jurgen Klopp has warned he will resign if the media crosses the line and invades his family’s privacy, delivering a blunt message during his first news conference immediately after taking charge.

The former Liverpool manager, appointed on a four-year contract to replace Julian Nagelsmann, wasted little time setting out his boundaries. “If you behave badly and don’t leave my family in peace, then I’ll be gone; I’ll just turn away,” Jurgen Klopp said.

“I know there are other countries where national team coaches are treated even worse. I’m not doing this job for myself, I’m doing it for you. I’m taking this job even though I’ve seen how you’ve treated Julian Nagelsmann and Thomas Tuchel. I love this job, but I am always ready to call it quits if need be.”

Klopp’s warning comes after both Nagelsmann and England boss Thomas Tuchel faced heavy criticism following their World Cup exits. Nagelsmann resigned after Germany’s shock last-32 defeat to Paraguay, while Tuchel came under fire for England’s semi-final loss to Argentina.

The 59-year-old insisted he accepted the Germany job because the timing felt right, describing it as the greatest honour of his coaching career.

“Jürgen Klopp is not going to have any ‘career’ after the national team,” he said.

“This is the pinnacle, the absolute high point of my footballing career as coach. I will give everything I have got.”

That’s the top Nigerian newspaper headlines for today. Read more Nigerian news on Naija News. See you again tomorrow.