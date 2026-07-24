‘I Spent My School Fees To Celebrate Boyfriend’s Birthday’ – Toke Makinwa

Nigerian media personality cum actress, Toke Makinwa, has recounted using her school fees to sponsor her boyfriend’s birthday celebration.

Naija News reports that Toke Makinwa made this known in a recent episode of her ‘Toke Moments’ podcast, which had reality TV star, Beauty Tukura, as a guest, revealing that she no longer buys gifts for men she is romantically involved with.

Toke Makinwa said that her experience with an older man as an undergraduate made her stop buying gifts for men.

She said, “I stopped buying men gifts after I dated a man who was 10 years older than me. I spent my university semester’s school fees to celebrate his birthday and took him to an Italian restaurant in Victoria Island.

“He ordered everything on the menu. When we got home…there was another woman in his house. That broke me.”

Meanwhile, Toke Makinwa recently said she is an advocate of dating within one’s financial bracket.

Toke made this known while speaking on financial disparity in relationships and marriages, in a recent episode of the MENtality podcast hosted by media personality, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu,

According to Toke Makinwa, dating someone above one’s financial class can be problematic, especially for men who have not ‘blown’.

Toke Makinwa stressed that many men leave women in their income bracket to chase women above them, only to complain later that women are materialistic.