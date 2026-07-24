Governors That Joined APC Believe Presidency Will Write Results For Them – Kwankwaso

Vice Presidential candidate of the Nigerian Democratic Congress (NDC), Rabiu Kwankwaso, has alleged that state governors who defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) believe the presidency will write the 2027 general election results in their favour.

Naija News reports that Kwankwaso made this allegation during an interview with Central TV’s 60 Minutes with Mr Kay, describing the situation as unfortunate.

According to the former Governor of Kano State, Nigerian politicians are no longer worried about voters.

Kwankwaso maintained that many APC governors and politicians believe that security agencies and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) are on their side.

He added that many governors cannot do anything because they are desperate.

He said, “It is not only the governor of Kano that is in APC. Almost all the governors are of the opinion that they should join the ruling party because they believe that the presidency will write results for them.

“We are in a very unfortunate situation in the country where politicians are not too worried about the voters. They believe that the security and INEC are on their sides.

“Because of desperation, many governors can do anything now”.

Meanwhile, Kwankwaso has stated that he never collected one naira from the security vote while he was governor of Kano State for eight years.

Kwankwaso made the remark while addressing the security situation in the country.

He was asked how the NDC administration, if voted into power, would fight corruption.

Kwankwaso said: “We will start from homes; governor, my hands are clean. I never collected one naira from security votes for eight years as a governor.

“Nigerians are good people, and they are always expecting a good government. We are making an arrangement to establish a system that can help, that can work in this country.”