Tinubu Falsely Insinuating That He Is Trump’s Best Friend – US Lobbying Firm

A United States lobbying firm, Von Batten-Montague-York, has accused the incumbent administration of being involved in corruption, drug trafficking, disregard for the rule of law and interference with the judiciary in an attempt to undermine political opposition ahead of the country’s next presidential election.

The firm described President Bola Tinubu as a threat to the stability of Nigeria and United States interests.

Naija News reports that Von Batten-Montague-York made the allegation while reacting to a motion by US Congressman John James, who reportedly said that “tens of thousands of Nigerians have been slaughtered by terrorists ignored or enabled by the Nigerian government”.

Speaking via a statement released via 𝕏 on Friday, the lobbying firm, which was retained by Atiku under a 12-month, $1.2 million contract, thanked the congressman for raising the issue on the floor of the United States Congress.

The statement reads: “Tens of thousands of Nigerians have been slaughtered by terrorists ignored or enabled by the Nigerian government”. I want to thank the amazing Congressman @RepJames for speaking those words on the floor of the United States Congress.

“Members of Congress are taking action and speaking out against the Nigerian government under President Bola Tinubu (@officialABAT) as they learn of his alleged corruption, drug trafficking, disregard for law and order, tampering with the judiciary in an attempt to keep political opposition like the @ADCNig from the upcoming Nigerian presidential election, and the list goes on.

“President Bola #Tinubu can continue to falsely insinuate that he is now President @realDonaldTrump’s best friend. That will achieve nothing, and it will not stop us from making it clear that President Tinubu is a clear and present threat to the stability of Nigeria and a threat to U.S. interests in Nigeria and the greater region.”