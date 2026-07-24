LeBron James Joins Philadelphia 76ers For Final NBA Contract

LeBron James has confirmed he will join the Philadelphia 76ers next season, revealing the move will be the final contract of his remarkable NBA career.

LeBron James, 41, the league’s all-time leading points scorer, left the Los Angeles Lakers last month after eight years. His future had been the subject of widespread speculation, with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Golden State Warriors, Minnesota Timberwolves and Miami Heat all linked with the four-time NBA champion.

“I believe I can help make the Philadelphia 76ers a championship team and I am so excited to energise a new fanbase and start this incredible journey one last time,” James said on 𝕏 earlier today, July 24.

James has enjoyed championship success with every franchise he has previously represented. He won two NBA titles with the Miami Heat before helping the Cleveland Cavaliers secure a historic championship in 2016 and lifting another title with the Lakers in 2020.

His move comes days after the Heat accidentally published a link to an introductory press conference for James. A club spokesperson later told Reuters the video had been posted in error by staff preparing for the possibility of his return to Miami, where he played between 2010 and 2014.

Reflecting on his career, James said: “Miami I’ll forever love and Northeast Ohio will always [be] home.”

The four-time NBA Most Valuable Player, who has been selected for the All-Star Game in each of the last 22 seasons, had hinted after the previous campaign that retirement was close.

He admitted he initially believed he had “pretty sure I [had] played my last game”, but later decided he still had unfinished business.

According to ESPN, James has agreed a two-year deal worth $8 million, with a player option for the second season. The reported salary is significantly lower than the $50.7 million (£38 million) he earned with the Lakers last season.

Explaining his decision to continue, James said: “I’m not going for money. I’m not going for family. What am I really playing for at this point?

“I still want to sacrifice. I still want to work. I still want to grind. I still want to compete, to win and to have a chance at the feeling of winning another championship.”