Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Thursday, 23rd July, 2026

Good morning Nigeria. Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Thursday, 23rd July, 2026.

United States President Donald Trump has praised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for what he described as decisive leadership in confronting terrorism and insecurity in Nigeria, particularly violence affecting Christian communities.

Trump conveyed the commendation in a letter dated July 6, 2026, according to a statement issued on Wednesday by Tinubu’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga.

In the letter, Trump reportedly reaffirmed the United States’ commitment to supporting Nigeria’s campaign against terrorist organisations and strengthening security cooperation between both countries.

The US President described the relationship between Nigeria and the United States as vital amid the spread of armed conflicts and terrorist activities across West Africa and other parts of the world.

He said both countries shared the objective of confronting terrorism in all its forms.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has slammed the 2027 presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Atiku Abubakar, over allegations of ₦12.8 trillion allocation allegedly hidden under President Bola Tinubu’s government.

Naija News reports that Atiku has claimed that the ₦12.8 trillion allocation was concealed under the Service-Wide Vote (SWV) in the country’s 2026 budget.

Atiku described the 2026 Federal Budget as the most brazen assault on transparency and fiscal responsibility in Nigeria’s democratic history, following what he called shocking revelations surrounding the Service-Wide Vote allocation.

However, reacting to the allegations, the National Publicity Secretary of the APC, Felix Morka, in a post via his 𝕏 handle on Wednesday, said a Service-Wide Vote is not a secret fund or an illegal slush account, as Atiku has baselessly and recklessly alleged.

Morka clarified that a Service-Wide Vote is a long-established and widely used budgetary mechanism designed to cater for government-wide obligations and unforeseen expenditures that arise after the annual budget has been passed.

The APC chieftain further berated Atiku over a lack of understanding of the Service-Wide Vote, adding that the former Vice President is only seeking to ascribe to others out of the overflowing store of misdeeds in his long and wasteful years in government.

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has declared his support for the Rainbow Coalition, a political movement that comprises members of different political parties in Rivers State, led by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike.

Naija News reports that Governor Fubara made the declaration during the groundbreaking ceremony for the reconstruction and equipping of Riven Medical Facility, a public-private sector-driven pharmaceutical factory in the state.

He affirmed President Bola Tinubu as his preferred presidential candidate, and Kingsley Chinda as the preferred governorship candidate, urging his supporters to back all candidates on the coalition’s platform in the 2027 elections.

Governor Fubara said the period of political conflict in the state was over, stressing that peace and unity are now paramount to the state’s development.

Fubara hinted that some politicians wanted him to delay publicly aligning with the coalition, but declared that he had already made his decision.

The governor warned against actions capable of creating divisions in the state, maintaining that he would not be associated with any agenda that threatened the prevailing peace.

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has uncovered 908 suspected ghost workers across more than 50 federal ministries, departments and agencies.

Naija News reports that the anti-graft agency said about ₦942 million allegedly linked to fraudulent salary payments had been recovered during its investigation into the payroll scheme.

The Chairman of the ICPC, Musa Aliyu, said the investigation began in 2024 after the commission detected irregularities in pension payments, according to a report by BBC Pidgin.

The ICPC chairman said the investigation covered at least 50 federal institutions, although the number of fraudulent entries varied considerably among them.

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) recorded the highest figure, with 570 suspected ghost workers identified on its payroll.

Aliyu said the National Water Resources Authority followed with 80 suspected fake employees, while the Federal Ministry of Works recorded 56.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs had 24 suspected ghost workers, while 19 were reportedly uncovered at the Ministry of Defence.

The Ministry of Power and the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment each recorded 17 suspected fake workers.

The Federal Ministry of Health had 15, while 12 were discovered in the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation.

Aliyu added that the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation and the Ministry of Interior were also among the institutions affected by the alleged payroll fraud.

He, however, did not disclose the number of suspected ghost workers found in the two institutions, explaining that investigations were still ongoing.

The National Secretary of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Rauf Aregbesola, has described himself as a “bit stubborn” and a man with limited patience.

Aregbesola, a former Minister of Interior and Governor of Osun State, stated this while addressing indigenes of Ile-Ife at the palace of the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, shortly before the ADC campaign rally in the ancient city.

The former Governor said the party’s governorship candidate, Hon. Najeem Salam, has the patience and character needed to provide effective leadership in Osun State.

He said Salam possesses the leadership qualities required to govern the state if elected at the August 15 governorship election.

Aregbesola said his decision to support Salam was based on his belief that the former lawmaker has the temperament and character required to lead the people of Osun State.

While comparing his personality with that of the ADC candidate, the former governor admitted that he could be stubborn and lacked the level of patience that Salam possessed.

Dangote Petroleum Refinery has resumed gantry loading in Naira, ditching its earlier decision to sell petrol in dollars.

Naija News reports that the refinery also announced a new price for petrol, setting it at ₦1,215 per litre, an increase of ₦140 from the previous price of ₦1,075 per litre.

It will be recalled that Dangote Petroleum Refinery had pegged the ex-depot price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), better known as petrol or fuel, at $0.779 per litre, officially commencing dollar-denominated sales of refined petroleum products and ending the naira pricing regime introduced under the Federal Government’s naira-for-crude policy.

The new pricing template also reviewed benchmark prices for Automotive Gas Oil (diesel) and aviation fuel, signalling a major shift in the refinery’s commercial operations.

The development is expected to reshape pricing dynamics in Nigeria’s deregulated downstream petroleum sector, where the 650,000-barrels-per-day refinery has become the country’s largest supplier of refined petroleum products.

The switch to dollar-denominated pricing was linked to difficulties the refinery faced in procuring enough crude oil under the federal government’s naira-for-crude exchange arrangement.

However, the refinery has now reversed its decision to sell petrol to local marketers in dollars.

The refinery began accepting coastal loading orders again after notifying customers on Tuesday of the new terms.

The resumption comes after the facility suspended both coastal and gantry loading on Wednesday, July 15, when it switched to a dollar-denominated pricing model for refined petroleum products.

Nollywood actress, Adebimpe Oyebade, better known as Mo Bimpe, has slammed a social media troll and threatened legal action over a report alleging paternity fraud involving one of her triplets.

Naija News reports that a social media user with the 𝕏 handle, @iam_Mardiyyah, claimed that Bimpe’s husband, actor Lateef Adedimeji, had filed for divorce over the paternity of their triplets after a general hospital in Ilorin rejected his blood donation for one of the babies.

Reacting to the post via her Instagram Story on Tuesday, Bimpe said she will not listen to the public when she takes legal action against the troll.

Popular Nigerian rapper and activist, Folarin Falana, better known as Falz, has said that if he finds any politician he can trust 100 per cent, he will support the fellow.

He clarified that he has never publicly endorsed any politician or political party, saying his advocacy has always been focused on encouraging Nigerians to participate actively in elections.

Naija News reports that the entertainer made the clarification while speaking on the need for increased civic participation ahead of future elections.

Falz said that although he had consistently encouraged Nigerians to register, collect their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) and vote, he had never openly campaigned for or endorsed a particular politician or political party.

He said his main concern was to see Nigerians participate in the democratic process and make their choices known through the ballot box.

FIFA has released its Best XI from the 2026 World Cup, with some of the biggest names in world football making the Team of the Tournament.

The tournament, which was co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico, ended with Spain lifting the trophy for only the second time in their history.

La Roja defeated defending champions Argentina 1-0 in the final to claim the title and complete a memorable campaign.

However, despite winning the tournament, Spain had only three players selected in FIFA’s Best XI.

Naija News observed that Spain’s title-winning squad was represented by Rodri, Pedro Porro and Marc Cucurella in the Team of the Tournament.

Phil Foden has ended speculation over his future by signing a new four-year contract with Manchester City that will keep him at the Etihad until 2030.

Phil Foden, 26, previously had a deal set to expire next summer. Still, the England midfielder has committed his future to the Premier League champions as they begin a new era under head coach Enzo Maresca.

Foden, who made his senior debut as a 17-year-old under Pep Guardiola, has become one of City’s most successful academy graduates. He has made 369 appearances for the club, winning six Premier League titles, the Champions League and two FA Cups.

Speaking after signing the extension, Foden said he was eager to continue his journey at the club where he has spent his entire career.

That’s the top Nigerian newspaper headlines for today. Read more Nigerian news on Naija News. See you again tomorrow.