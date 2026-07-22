Phil Foden Signs New Manchester City Deal Until 2030

Phil Foden has ended speculation over his future by signing a new four-year contract with Manchester City that will keep him at the Etihad until 2030.

Phil Foden, 26, previously had a deal set to expire next summer. Still, the England midfielder has committed his future to the Premier League champions as they begin a new era under head coach Enzo Maresca.

Foden, who made his senior debut as a 17-year-old under Pep Guardiola, has become one of City’s most successful academy graduates. He has made 369 appearances for the club, winning six Premier League titles, the Champions League and two FA Cups.

Speaking after signing the extension, Foden said he was eager to continue his journey at the club where he has spent his entire career.

“Committing my future to City means everything to me. Playing for this club is all I’ve ever wanted to do, and it’s always an honour to wear the shirt,” said Foden.

“It’s not lost on me that I’ve been lucky enough to be part of a historic period with so many titles won, but we’re always looking to the future and trying to win more.

“I can’t wait to work with Enzo again. He was brilliant during the Treble season, someone all the players respected and loved working with.”

Foden already knows Maresca well from the Italian’s spell as Guardiola’s assistant during City’s Treble-winning 2022-23 campaign.

The new contract comes after a difficult period for the midfielder. He was omitted from Thomas Tuchel’s England squad for this summer’s World Cup following an inconsistent domestic season in which he started only 23 Premier League matches.

Despite that setback, Foden remains one of the league’s most consistent attacking players over recent years. Across the past six seasons, only Mohamed Salah and Ollie Watkins have also reached double figures for goals in all competitions every year.

His best campaign came after City’s Treble triumph, when he produced 27 goals and 12 assists. However, his attacking numbers have dipped over the past two seasons as his role in the side evolved.

With Jeremy Doku and Antoine Semenyo providing width and Rayan Cherki frequently deployed behind Erling Haaland, Foden often found himself operating in deeper positions.

He finished last season with seven goals and five assists in 33 Premier League appearances, having recorded seven goals and two assists in 28 league games the previous campaign.