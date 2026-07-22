Falz Reveals The Only Politician He Can Endorse

Popular Nigerian rapper and activist, Folarin Falana, better known as Falz, has said that if he finds any politician he can trust 100 per cent, he will support the fellow.

He clarified that he has never publicly endorsed any politician or political party, saying his advocacy has always been focused on encouraging Nigerians to participate actively in elections.

Naija News reports that the entertainer made the clarification while speaking on the need for increased civic participation ahead of future elections.

Falz said that although he had consistently encouraged Nigerians to register, collect their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) and vote, he had never openly campaigned for or endorsed a particular politician or political party.

He said his main concern was to see Nigerians participate in the democratic process and make their choices known through the ballot box.

“Just a point of correction: I’ve never, in 2023 or at any point, openly supported any politician or political party. I’ve only actively encouraged people to go out to vote and get their intentions known,” he said.

The rapper explained that his position had always been driven by his desire to see Nigeria develop a stronger democracy through credible elections and increased voter participation.

According to him, Nigerians must be given the opportunity to freely choose their leaders without manipulation or interference.

“What I clamor for is a free and fair democratic process, that people let their intentions be known, and that people go out to vote. These, I think, are very important to strengthen our democracy in this country,” he said.

Falz has, over the years, been vocal on social and political issues in Nigeria, particularly on matters concerning good governance, accountability, human rights and electoral participation.

However, he said he had deliberately refused to publicly identify with any politician because of his concerns about the country’s political system.

‘Same Crop Of People Keep Reshuffling’

Falz said he had remained cautious because, in his view, Nigeria’s political class had continued to recycle itself, with largely the same set of people moving from one political position to another.

He said this had made it difficult for him to publicly support any politician without being completely convinced that the person could bring about meaningful change.

“I’ve never actually stuck out my neck for any politician for obvious reasons. We’ve been going in cycles, and it just seems like almost the same crop of people we keep on reshuffling. At the end of the day, it’s tough to even sit anywhere and vouch for a Nigerian politician in 2026,” he said.

The rapper, however, did not completely rule out the possibility of endorsing a candidate in the future.

He said he could reconsider his position if he came across a politician whose character, competence and vision convinced him beyond doubt.

“If I see someone that I feel 100 per cent is the one, maybe I would. But as it stands, I’m just trying to be cautious. I’m trying not to outrightly stick out my neck for anyone,” he added.

Falz also disagreed with the belief among some Nigerians that their votes do not count during elections.

He argued that the huge sums of money allegedly spent by politicians to influence voters showed that politicians understood the importance of votes.

“If it didn’t matter, there wouldn’t be vote-buying if it didn’t matter,” he said.

The rapper urged Nigerians, particularly young people, not to give up on the electoral process or allow frustration to discourage them from voting.

He stressed that greater participation could make it more difficult for politicians to manipulate election outcomes.

The activist also called for the full adoption of live electronic transmission of election results to improve transparency and public confidence in Nigeria’s electoral system.

He questioned why the country had not fully embraced real-time transmission of results despite the large amount of money allocated to conducting elections.

According to him, technology should be used to reduce the chances of manipulation and make the electoral process more transparent.

Falz said the experience of the 2023 elections should serve as a lesson to Nigerians ahead of future elections.

He argued that the focus should be on achieving a significantly higher voter turnout, saying a massive show of support at the polling units could make electoral fraud more difficult.

The rapper said, “if there is an overwhelming majority, it would be incredibly difficult for them to cheat that.”