FIFA Names 2026 World Cup Best XI, Messi, Mbappe, Haaland Make List

FIFA has released its Best XI from the 2026 World Cup, with some of the biggest names in world football making the Team of the Tournament.

The tournament, which was co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico, ended with Spain lifting the trophy for only the second time in their history.

La Roja defeated defending champions Argentina 1-0 in the final to claim the title and complete a memorable campaign.

However, despite winning the tournament, Spain had only three players selected in FIFA’s Best XI.

Naija News observed that Spain’s title-winning squad was represented by Rodri, Pedro Porro and Marc Cucurella in the Team of the Tournament.

The trio played important roles in Spain’s successful campaign as the European giants secured their second World Cup title.

Rodri’s inclusion further underlined his influence in Spain’s midfield, while Porro and Cucurella were recognised for their performances during the competition.

Despite losing the final, Argentina also had two players included in the Best XI.

Captain and talisman Lionel Messi was named alongside defender Lisandro Martinez.

Messi, who led Argentina to the final in their bid to retain the World Cup, remained one of the tournament’s biggest attractions and was once again recognised among the competition’s outstanding players.

France, who were knocked out by Spain in the semi-final, had the highest number of players in the Best XI, with three stars making the selection.

Kylian Mbappe, Dayot Upamecano and Michael Olise were all included following their impressive performances at the tournament.

Mbappe’s selection comes after another strong World Cup showing, with the France captain once again proving to be one of the leading attacking players on the international stage.

Norway striker Erling Haaland was selected to lead the attack in the FIFA Best XI.

The Manchester City forward was one of the standout attacking players at the tournament and earned his place among the best performers from the competition.

Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha also received recognition after impressing both fans and football pundits with his performances.

The goalkeeper’s inclusion was one of the notable highlights of the selection, following Cape Verde’s impressive showing at the World Cup.

Bellingham: The Only English Player

England midfielder Jude Bellingham was the only English player named in FIFA’s Best XI. Bellingham’s inclusion reflects his importance to the England team and his strong individual performances throughout the tournament.

The selection brings together players from the four semi-finalists, as well as standout performers from other countries, highlighting the individual talents that made the 2026 World Cup a memorable tournament.