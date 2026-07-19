Spain Beat Messi’s Argentina, Win 2026 World Cup

Spain have been crowned world champions after beating Lionel Messi’s led Argentina 1-0 at the 2026 FIFA World Cup after extra time in a tense final at the New York New Jersey Stadium.

Substitute Ferran Torres scored the decisive goal in the 106th minute to hand Luis de la Fuente’s side their second FIFA World Cup title, ending Argentina’s reign as world champions.

The final remained deadlocked after 90 minutes despite Spain dominating possession and creating the better scoring opportunities against an Argentina side that struggled to threaten in attack.

Argentina’s task became even more difficult after midfielder Enzo Fernández was sent off in stoppage time of regulation, forcing the defending champions to play extra time with 10 men.

Spain finally found the breakthrough in the 106th minute when Torres struck the winner, sparking wild celebrations among the Spanish players and supporters.

The victory earned Spain their second FIFA World Cup trophy, adding to the title they won in South Africa in 2010.

The triumph also saw the Europeans dethrone Argentina, who had arrived at the tournament as defending champions after lifting the trophy in Qatar four years earlier.

Spain’s latest success also secured a unique place in football history. With the victory, Spain became the first nation to simultaneously hold both the men’s and women’s FIFA World Cup titles, underlining the country’s dominance on the global football stage.

Argentina, led by captain Lionel Messi, were hoping to secure a fourth World Cup crown but were unable to break down Spain’s disciplined defence throughout the contest.

The defeat ended another impressive tournament run by Lionel Scaloni’s side, while Spain completed a remarkable campaign that included victories over Portugal, Belgium, France and Argentina on their way to football’s biggest prize.

Line-ups:

Spain XI: Laporte, Unai Simón, Cucurella, Fabian Ruiz, Oyarzabal, Olmo, Rodri, Álex Baena, Porro, Yamal, Cubarsi

Subs: Grimaldo, Iglesias, Llorente, David Raya, Merino, Ferran Torres, Eric Garcia, Martín Zubimendi, Yeremy, Pedri, Joan García, Nico Williams, Marc Pubill, Gavi, Víctor Muñoz

Argentina XI: Messi, E. Martinez, Tagliafico, De Paul, Gonzalo Montiel, Cristian Romero, N. Gonzalez, Mac Allister, Lisandro Martinez, Alvarez, Enzo

Subs: Otamendi, Gerónimo Rulli, Paredes, Musso, Lo Celso, Exequiel Palacios, Lautaro, Marcos Senesi, Molina, Facundo Medina, Thiago Almada, José Manuel López, Giuliano Simeone, Valentín Barco, Nico Paz