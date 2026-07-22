2027: Fubara Reveals Governorship Candidate He Is Supporting In Rivers State (Video)

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has declared his support for the Rainbow Coalition, a political movement that comprises members of different political parties in Rivers State, led by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike.

Naija News reports that Governor Fubara made the declaration during the groundbreaking ceremony for the reconstruction and equipping of Riven Medical Facility, a public-private sector-driven pharmaceutical factory in the state.

He affirmed President Bola Tinubu as his preferred presidential candidate, and Kingsley Chinda as the preferred governorship candidate, urging his supporters to back all candidates on the coalition’s platform in the 2027 elections.

Governor Fubara said the period of political conflict in the state was over, stressing that peace and unity are now paramount to the state’s development.

“I am supporting our Rainbow Coalition. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is our President, and he is the one we are supporting. The governorship candidate is the candidate I am supporting, and anybody who believes in me will support every candidate under the Rainbow Coalition,” the governor declared.

I Have Returned To The Family

Fubara hinted that some politicians wanted him to delay publicly aligning with the coalition, but declared that he had already made his decision.

“I am already in the family. I have returned to our family. Give your total support to the coalition. The time of war is over; it is now time for peace, and that peace will take us to another level,” he said.

The governor warned against actions capable of creating divisions in the state, maintaining that he would not be associated with any agenda that threatened the prevailing peace.

“I am not party to anything that will bring any form of disunity in this state. We have done what we need to do, and now we are moving forward,” he added.

On the investment project, Fubara assured residents that the state government is fully committed to the successful completion of the medical consumables factory, explaining that he accepted to support the project only after receiving assurances from the investors and government officials about its viability and delivery timeline.

According to him, the first phase of the project is expected to be completed within three months, describing it as a strategic investment that would boost industrialisation, create jobs and position Rivers State as a production hub for medical consumables.

He said the project would stimulate economic activities through manufacturing, attract local and international patronage, and encourage the establishment of supporting industries around the facility.