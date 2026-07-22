Osun 2026: I Am Stubborn And Impatient – Aregbesola

The National Secretary of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Rauf Aregbesola, has described himself as a “bit stubborn” and a man with limited patience.

Aregbesola, a former Minister of Interior and Governor of Osun State, stated this while addressing indigenes of Ile-Ife at the palace of the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, shortly before the ADC campaign rally in the ancient city.

The former Governor said the party’s governorship candidate, Hon. Najeem Salam, has the patience and character needed to provide effective leadership in Osun State.

He said Salam possesses the leadership qualities required to govern the state if elected at the August 15 governorship election.

Aregbesola said his decision to support Salam was based on his belief that the former lawmaker has the temperament and character required to lead the people of Osun State.

While comparing his personality with that of the ADC candidate, the former governor admitted that he could be stubborn and lacked the level of patience that Salam possessed.

He said, “Our guber candidate is perfectly created; I am a bit stubborn… my patience is also limited; I have it, but it is not immense.

“But who we are presenting is full of patience. He was given a title in Ejigbo called ‘Iwaloye’, which means character is prime. That is the best way to describe him.”

Aregbesola further explained that Salam’s calm personality was one of the qualities that made him suitable for the governorship position.

“I am confident that, despite all my shortcomings, God blessed me in those areas. If you slap him on his face, he will gently massage the spot and not retaliate, unlike me,” he stated.

The ADC national secretary explained that his visit to the palace of the Ooni was aimed at presenting the party’s governorship candidate to the monarch and seeking the support and goodwill of the people of Ile-Ife ahead of the election.

Aregbesola recalled his strong political connection with Ile-Ife, saying he had always chosen the ancient city as the starting point for his political campaigns, both before and during his tenure as governor.

According to him, Ile-Ife holds a special place in his political journey and has remained an important part of his campaigns.

He, however, expressed disappointment with the way his successor handled the affairs of the ancient city, saying the city was not properly managed after he left office.

Aregbesola said he was happy to back Salam’s candidacy, expressing confidence that the ADC candidate would build on the achievements recorded during his administration.

The former governor said he believed Salam would adopt a governance style that would continue from where his administration stopped while improving on the achievements made during his tenure.

He said, “I am sure that he will adopt a governance style that will start from where my administration stopped, and he will surpass the feats I achieved in the state.”