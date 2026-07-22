‘I Don’t Want To Hear Justice For Your Stupid Name’ – Actress Bimpe Blasts Troll Over False Paternity Allegation

Nollywood actress, Adebimpe Oyebade, better known as Mo Bimpe, has slammed a social media troll and threatened legal action over a report alleging paternity fraud involving one of her triplets.

Naija News reports that a social media user with the 𝕏 handle, @iam_Mardiyyah, claimed that Bimpe’s husband, actor Lateef Adedimeji, had filed for divorce over the paternity of their triplets after a general hospital in Ilorin rejected his blood donation for one of the babies.

The troll wrote: “Popular Nigerian actor Lateef Adedimeji has filed for divorce from his wife after the Ilorin General Hospital rejected his blood donation for one of the triplets. The doctor claimed their blood groups do not match, and this triggered a paternity confirmation, which led the 40-year-old actor to carry out a DNA test on the children. The result shows that Lateef is not the biological father of the kids.”

Reacting to the post via her Instagram Story on Tuesday, Bimpe said she will not listen to the public when she takes legal action against the troll.

She wrote, “I don’t want to hear justice for whatever your stupid name is by the time I am ready for you! You silly trolls have constantly trolled me on these platforms for years & I’ve been quiet, but what I wouldn’t take is you bringing your stupidity to my children!!! Be warned! I won’t hesitate to take the right action if need be.

“It’s the nerve to post fake/AI pictures together with fabricated lies for me! Such effrontery!”