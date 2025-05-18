Davido, Asa To Perform At National Sports Festival Opening Ceremony

Two renowned Nigerian musicians, David Adeleke, better known as Davido, and Bukola Elemide, popularly referred to as Asa, have been confirmed to perform at the 2025 National Sports Festival’s opening ceremony.

The Director General of the National Sports Commission (NSC), Bukola Olopade, confirmed this in a press statement.

The opening ceremony will take place at the MKO Abiola Stadium in Abeokuta, where Vice President Kashim Shettima is expected to officially declare the festival open. The event is scheduled to kick off at 5 p.m. later today, May 18.

Olopade described this year’s edition as “our own Olympics,” emphasising the importance of showcasing a globally competitive spirit in both the athletic events and the organisational aspects of the festival.

In a statement released by his Special Adviser on Media, Kola Daniel, Olopade expressed confidence in the preparations for the event.

He stated, “This is why the National Sports Commission, in collaboration with the Ogun State Government, has meticulously organised a world-class event to mark the opening ceremony today.”

Olopade has been vocal over the past two years about his belief that Ogun State would host the best festival yet.

With pride in the festival’s visual appeal, he emphasised that attendees could expect an immersive experience that goes beyond aesthetics. “From the opening ceremony to the Games themselves, we are committed to delivering the highest quality experience,” he assured.