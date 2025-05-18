Vice President, Kashim Shettima To Inaugurate 22nd National Sports Festival

Vice President, Kashim Shettima, will on May 18, 2025, officially inaugurate the 22nd National Sports Festival, themed ‘Gateway Games Ogun 2024.’

The event will take place in MKO Abiola Sports Complex, Abeokuta, Ogun State, as about 15,000 athletes across Nigeria unite for an exhilarating two weeks of sporting excellence.

The festival, recognised as the country’s premier multi-sport event, promises to deliver a spectacular showcase of not only athletic prowess but also the rich cultural heritage of Nigeria.

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State has expressed his unwavering commitment to ensuring a seamless hosting experience for athletes, officials, and guests from all over the country.

This year’s festival marks the second time Ogun State is hosting the event, having initially done so in 2006, and the governor reassured everyone that the state is fully equipped and prepared for the influx of participants.

The leadership of the National Sports Commission, led by Chairman Shehu Dikko and Director General Bukola Olopade, has emphasised that the National Sports Festival is more than just a time-honoured tradition; it serves as a vital platform for uncovering emerging talents in various sports disciplines across the country.

Dikko highlighted the festival’s role in fostering national unity, stating, “The Festival strengthens national unity through the power of sport,” during a pre-event briefing.

With about 15,000 athletes from all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory set to compete in 33 different sports, this edition stands out as one of the most expansive in the festival’s illustrious 51-year history since its inception in 1973.

Athletes will compete in various disciplines, from athletics and swimming to gymnastics and team sports, showcasing their talents and vying for the coveted medals.

Beyond the competitive aspects, the festival will feature a rich tapestry of cultural expressions, including artistic displays, traditional music, and vibrant dance performances.

The opening and closing ceremonies are anticipated to be particularly dazzling, highlighting the nation’s identity and pride through various forms of artistic expression.

The opening ceremony is expected to draw a significant number of dignitaries from across the country, featuring a captivating array of cultural performances, a grand parade of athletes showcasing their state colours, and the symbolic lighting of the festival torch.