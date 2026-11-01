Bukola Olopade Rules Out Enugu 2026 National Sports Festival Postponement

The Director-General of the National Sports Commission (NSC), Bukola Olopade, has dismissed suggestions that the 23rd National Sports Festival could be postponed, insisting that the competition will begin as scheduled on November 28 in Enugu State.

Olopade gave the assurance during an inspection of the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium and other facilities designated for the competition, expressing satisfaction with the level of preparations ahead of the event.

He said the commission had secured funding and equipment for the festival, adding that outstanding work on key facilities would be completed before the opening ceremony.

According to him, the swimming pool is expected to be ready by November 18, while work on the stadium’s tartan track will begin in the coming days. He also confirmed that buses for transporting athletes during the competition were ready.

“In the coming days, the tartan track will be laid, and buses to move the athletes are ready,” he said.

The NSC boss criticised reports suggesting that the festival could be postponed, arguing that such claims contradicted earlier announcements by the commission and the Enugu State Government.

“When Lagos asked for postponement, we came out confidently to tell the public. Heaven did not fall,” he said.

“Suggesting that it will be postponed after announcement from Enugu State and NSC suggests that we are deceiving the nation. Not nice at all.”

Olopade also disclosed that the Enugu 2026 edition was projected to become the highest-sponsored National Sports Festival in history, with sponsorship expected to reach between ₦12 billion and ₦15 billion.

President Bola Tinubu is expected to declare the festival open on November 28, while approximately 12,000 athletes and officials are scheduled to arrive in Enugu from November 26.

Participants from the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory will compete in various sporting events.

Olopade commended Enugu State Governor Peter Mbah for his commitment to hosting the competition, describing the state as a safe and welcoming destination for athletes and other participants.